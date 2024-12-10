US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Publishing Group) 2. Tom Clancy Defense…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Publishing Group)

2. Tom Clancy Defense Protocol by Brian Andrews & Jeffrey Wilson (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Stuart Woods’ Golden Hour by Brett Battles (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. The House of Cross by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

5. To Die For by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Wicked by Gregory Maguire (William Morrow)

7. Avenging Angels: Back in the Saddle by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)

8. The Briar Club by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

9. James by Percival Everett (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Now or Never by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

2. Wicked : The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (Wicked Years) by Gregory Maguire (Recorded Books, Inc.)

3. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The Night of the Crash by Jessica Irena Smith (Hachette UK Ltd )

7. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. Main Street Millionaire: How to Make Extraordinary Wealth Buying Ordinary Businesses (Unabridged) by Codie Sanchez (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. A Death in Cornwall by Daniel Silva (HarperCollins Publishers)

