Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

December 10, 2024, 4:40 PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Deadly Mirage, Dateline NBC

2. Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Wave Orginals

3. Extra Dirty with Hallie Batchelder, SiriusXM Podcasts

4. Not Loveline, Tana Mongeau and Trish Paytas

5. SmartLess Presents ClueLess, SmartLess Media

6. The Rest Is Classified, Goalhanger

7. The Official Dune: Prophecy Podcast, HBO

8. Sleepy History, Slumber Studios

9. The Rise and Fall of Diddy, Wondery

10. The Oprah Podcast, Harpo

