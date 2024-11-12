US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company) 2. Atomic Habitsby…

Nonfiction

1. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

4. The Real Anthony Fauci (Unabridged) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Bruce Wagner Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.

5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Madman’s Hotel by Niall Breslin, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

7. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale (Random House Audio)

9. From Here to the Great Unknownby Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough, narrated by Riley Keough and Julia Roberts (Random House Audio)

10. Good Energy by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means, MD (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. The Primal Hunter 10 by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

2. The Christmas Party by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay (Audible Originals)

3. The Boyfriendby Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

4. Lights Out by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan (Slowburn)

5. 10 Rules for the Perfect Murder by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts, performed by Reid Scott, Cobie Smulders and full cast (Audible Originals)

6. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

7. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

8. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill (Random House Audio)

9. The Woman in Coach D by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Katie Clarkson-Hill (Audible Studios)

10. My Darling Jane by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Stella Hunter and Sebastian York (Brilliance Audio)

