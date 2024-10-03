US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House) 2. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG) 3. “The Book of…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

2. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

6. “Playground” by Richard Powers (Norton)

7. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “The Games Gods Play (deluxe ltd. ed.)” by Abigail Owen (Red Tower)

9. “The Night We Lost Him” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

10. “The Life Impossible” by Matt Haig (Viking)

11. “Goldfinch” by Raven Kennedy (Bloom)

12. “Tell Me Everything” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

13. “The Butcher Game” by Alaina Urquhart (Zand)

14. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

15. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Small and the Mighty” by Sharon McMahon (Thesis)

2. “Truths” by Vivek Ramaswamy (Threshold)

3. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

4. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

5. “What In the World?!” by Leanne Morgan (Convergent)

6. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’” by Parton/George (Ten Speed)

7. “Something Lost, Something Gained” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Targeted: Beirut” by Carr/Scott (Atria/Bestler)

9. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

10. “The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner” by Suzy Karadsheh (Clarkson Potter)

11. “The Barn” by Wright Thompson (Penguin Press)

12. “The Third Gilmore Girl” by Kelly Bishop (Gallery)

13. “The Dragon’s Prophecy” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

14. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

15. “All the Presidents’ Money” by Megan Gorman (Regalo)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Pucking Sweet” by Emily Rath (Kensington)

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

4. “Goldfinch” by Raven Kennedy (Bloom)

5. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “The Perfect Son” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

8. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

9. “Daydream” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

10. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

11. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

12. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “The Edge” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

15. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.