US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Games Gods Play (deluxe ltd. ed.)” by Abigail Owen (Red Tower) 2. “Passions in Death” by…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Games Gods Play (deluxe ltd. ed.)” by Abigail Owen (Red Tower)

2. “Passions in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Cursed (special ed.)” by Harper L. Woods (Bramble)

4. “Vince Flynn: Capture or Kill” by Don Bentley (Atria/Bestler)

5. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Life Impossible” by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “By Any Other Name” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Clive Cussler: Ghost Soldier” by Mike Maden (Putnam)

10. “Blue Sisters” by Coco Mellors (Ballantine)

11. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

12. “The Coven (special ed.)” by Harper L. Woods (Bramble)

13. “Creation Lake” by Rachel Kushner (Scribner)

14. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

15. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Dragon’s Prophecy” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

2. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

3. “Lovely One” by Ketanji Brown Jackson (Random House)

4. “Big Vegan Flavor” by Nisha Vora (Avery)

5. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

6. “Experiencing the American Dream” by Mark Matson (Wiley)

7. “Save America” by Donald J. Trump (Winning Team)

8. “Likeable Badass” by Alison Fragale (Doubleday)

9. “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

10. “What Happens Next” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

11. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

12. “Zoë Bakes Cookies” by Zoë François (Ten Speed)

13. “Imminent” by Luis Elizondo (Morrow)

14. “The Art of Power” by Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster)

15. “What’s Next” by Fitzgerald/McCormack (Dutton)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Wild Eyes” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

2. “Daydream” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 16″ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

4. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

5. “It Ends with Us (media tie-in)” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Perfect Son” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

9. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

10. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

14. “Apprentice to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

15. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

