After breakout show at Pearl Street Warehouse, this 23-year-old indie artist is ready to rock DC’s music scene

Emily Woodhull grew up watching her dad's garage band, The NativeMakers, perform at popular local bars in Southeast D.C. Now, at 23 years old, she is taking her crack at a music career.

WTOP's Jason Fraley chats with local musician Emily Woodhull (Part 1)

Born and raised on Capitol Hill, Emily Woodhull grew up watching her dad’s garage band, The NativeMakers, perform at popular local bars from Trusty’s to Mr. Henry’s along Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast D.C.

Emily Woodhull performs at Pearl Street Warehouse. (Courtesy Emily Woodhull) Emily Woodhull performs at Pearl Street Warehouse. (Courtesy Emily Woodhull) “I grew up right off Eastern Market near North Carolina Avenue and East Capitol Street, right on 9th Street,” Woodhull said. “I come from a big family. I have five siblings and a twin brother, we’re fraternal, he plays guitar. He doesn’t really like to perform a whole lot, he likes to do it more at home like a hobby rather than perform for other people. … My dad has a band, so we would open for his band and play in between breaks.”

Now, the 23-year-old is taking her own crack at a music career, cutting her teeth at local music clubs, including a breakout show in March at Pearl Street Warehouse on The Wharf in Southwest D.C.

“It’s a smaller venue, which is really cool because you can talk to the crowd,” Woodhull said. “I had a great opportunity to open for Bryan Martin in June at Pearl Street Warehouse. That was all original songs because I had an opportunity to go to Nashville last year to write eight songs, one is called ‘Running with the Devil.'”

This Saturday, she’ll perform at Death Punch Bar in Adams Morgan in Northwest D.C.

“This is actually going to be my first time playing in Adams Morgan, so I’m super excited,” Woodhull said. “I’m gonna have my full band with me, which is always so much fun. There will be some original songs, but mostly covers like Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan — just a whole bunch of different country artists and some alt-rock as well. I’ll throw in a couple of surprise songs just to get the crowd going.”

This Sunday, Woodhull will play at Billikens Smokehouse in Fredericksburg, Virginia from 1 to 5 p.m.

“Amazing BBQ, great outdoor setup with shade as well, so hopefully it won’t get too hot,” Woodhull said.

After that, it’s Rai’s Rendezvous in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 15, Whelan’s Bar & Grill in Potomac, Maryland, on Aug. 16, and then the FXBG PorchFest in Fredericksburg on Aug. 17.

“It’s basically a tiny little music festival in the neighborhoods and you’re playing on people’s front porches,” Woodhull said. “They shut down the block, I think it’s two or three blocks, they shut down the street, you pay $5 to get in and you can just enjoy the whole day of different bands.”

Find her full schedule here.

WTOP's Jason Fraley chats with local musician Emily Woodhull (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

