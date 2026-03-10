US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books) 2. Felicia’s Favorites by Danielle…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

2. Felicia’s Favorites by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The Crossroads by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

5. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

7. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Hard Line by Mark Greaney (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

2. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate (Hachette Audio)

3. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It by Lisa Rinna (HarperCollins Publishers)

6. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo (HarperCollins Publishers)

7. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

9. The Intruder by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

10. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.