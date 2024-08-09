From Simone Biles to Noah Lyles, 2 Netflix docuseries paint inspiring Olympic backstories

Are you bummed that we're heading into the last weekend of the Summer Olympics in Paris? Don't worry, you can still get your fix by streaming a pair of Olympic docuseries on Netflix.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley reviews 'Simone Biles: Rising' & 'Sprint' on Netflix (Part 1)

Are you bummed that we’re heading into the last weekend of the Summer Olympics in Paris?

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 04: Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Christian Petersen) PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 04: Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning the gold medal after competing the Men's 100m Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Christian Petersen) Don’t worry, you can still get your fix by streaming a pair of Olympic docuseries on Netflix.

“Simone Biles: Rising” is currently a two-episode documentary chronicling American gymnast icon Simone Biles, establishing her “G.O.A.T.” status with an unrivaled 30 World Championship medals and 11 Olympic medals. I mean, the sport has actually named multiple moves after her, such as The Biles 1 and The Biles 2.

We mostly see her bounce back from her mental health crisis at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, quitting the contest due to the “twisties,” the gymnastics’ version of the “yips.” The filmmakers smartly provide point of view shots of her practice jumps at the gym, allowing viewers to experience her dizzying heights and understand her fear of injury.

We also explore various explanations for her anxiety. Details emerge about Biles’ uncertain childhood before being adopted and the horrific trauma from the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal.

Audiences also live through the relentless expectations for her to compete injured — just as Kerri Strug did in 1996 — and ongoing stress from COVID-19 protocols that kept her distanced from her supportive parents, new husband and loving fans in sparse arenas that suddenly lacked the motivational roar of the crowd.

Along the way, Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes provides historical context of Black gymnasts shattering glass ceilings. However, the most fascinating interviews come from Biles herself, describing her therapy sessions and personal coping mechanisms like disabling comments on her Instagram. Indeed, being a public figure in 2024 can be hell for a 27-year-old: “People love to watch the come-up, but as soon as you win, ‘God, I hate her!'”

Meanwhile, Netflix also has the six-episode docuseries “Sprint” showing the backstories of acclaimed American sprinters like Noah Lyles of Alexandria, Virginia, who has become a hometown hero for WTOP listeners.

While the Biles documentary featured insightful interviews with Dawes, the “Sprint” docuseries features cool commentary by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson. The icon used to smoke his competition in gold track shoes and now has plenty of wisdom to give a new generation of the fastest people on earth.

One of the most tangible throughlines of the series is the rivalry between the U.S. and Jamaica. We’re reminded of America’s dominance in the days of Carl Lewis before a new era of Jamaican speedsters revolutionized the sport with record-breaking races by eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, who is interviewed in the film.

This rivalry is perhaps most apparent on the women’s side of track and field as the docuseries compares it to the MLB’s Yankees vs. Red Sox and the NFL’s Dallas vs. Washington (another local, if outdated, plug to “fight for old D.C.”).

Ironically, U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson hails from Cowboys country in Dallas, Texas, craving the spotlight with confidence to rival D.C.-area native Lyles on the men’s side. Neither ever met a camera they didn’t like.

“It takes a different mindset to be a track athlete,” Lyles says. “If you don’t have main character energy, track and field ain’t for you.”

Speaking of which, the one flaw of the docuseries is that there are too many main characters, jumping around between protagonists. Even so, it’s an inspiring behind-the-scenes look at the athletes pre-Paris.

Netflix has already announced plans to drop a second batch of episodes for both “Simone Biles: Rising” and “Sprint” later this year so the filmmakers can include the still-breaking results of the Paris Olympics.

Until then, cherish what’s left of the actual Summer Games as Team U.S.A. goes for the gold in its final weekend in Paris.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley reviews 'Simone Biles: Rising' & 'Sprint' on Netflix (Part 2)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.