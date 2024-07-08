Run the ‘Rocky’ steps to ‘Oz’ as Library of Congress kicks off ‘Summer Movies on the Lawn’ this week

The Library of Congress' annual “Summer Movies on the Lawn” series returns to the nation's capital this week. Here's how you can catch some classics.

The Library of Congress’ annual “Summer Movies on the Lawn” series returns to the nation’s capital this week.

Visitors watch "Beauty and the Beast" during the 2019 Summer Movies on the Lawn. (Shawn Miller) Visitors watch "Beauty and the Beast" during the 2019 Summer Movies on the Lawn. (Shawn Miller) The weekly outdoor movie series will screen classic films from the Library’s National Film Registry on Thursday evenings at sundown on the southeast lawn of the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building.

“We’ve been doing this since 2017,” Chief Communications Officer Roswell Encina told WTOP. “When Dr. Hayden became Librarian of Congress, she really wanted to make the Library more accessible and relatable. We have a beautiful lawn outside our Thomas Jefferson Building where you can see the sunset with a nice view of the Capitol building. … It’s been very popular, not only among Hill staffers, but folks in the community.”

The series kicks off this Thursday, July 11 with Judy Garland in the classic MGM musical fantasy “The Wizard of Oz” (1939), which was inducted into the National Film Registry during the inaugural class of 1989.

“It’s a big year for ‘The Wizard of Oz’ because it turns 85 years old this summer,” Encina said. “Also, with the release of ‘Wicked’ later this year, I think there is a lot of hype going back to this original story of ‘Oz.’ … Every time we try to show this movie, it gets so much enthusiasm whether it’s from the older generation or new folks discovering the film. People are singing along, some are even dressing up, so it’s definitely become a classic.”

July 18 brings the classic Gene Kelly musical “An American in Paris” (1951), which joined the Registry in 1993.

“It’s our kind of tribute to the (Paris) Olympics,” Encina said. “We’re hoping you can get the best of both worlds and enjoy Paris on the lawn, but also enjoy this American classic. It’s not only remembered for the actors who performed in it, but because of the music. This is classic George Gershwin. The Library of Congress is the home of George and Ira Gershwin’s papers, so many of the songs in this movie resonate. … It’s Hollywood at its best.”

July 25 delivers Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “Love and Basketball” (2000), which just joined the Registry last year.

“It’s one of the newer ones that was inducted,” Encina said. “It’s almost a quarter century old and everybody remembers this movie with Omar Epps. I think with the popularity of not only men’s basketball but women’s basketball, the popularity of Caitlin Clark right now, this is one of those few movies back in the day that really featured a female athlete. … With the backdrop of the love story, it was very unique for the time and to this day.”

Aug. 1 brings the beloved boxing classic “Rocky” (1976), which joined the National Film Registry in 2006.

“We’re sticking with the sports theme because of the Olympics,” Encina said. “It’s become so iconic, everything about this movie has become iconic, whether it’s the theme song or Sylvester Stallone screaming, ‘Adrian!’ or climbing up those steps in Philadelphia. … We’re also hoping, because we have our own iconic steps to the front door of the Library of Congress, that people will run the steps, play the theme song and have some fun with it.”

Finally, Aug. 8 brings Disney’s animated “Lady and the Tramp” (1955), which was just inducted last year.

“The iconic scene between the Lady and the Tramp with that spaghetti, people have been reenacting that since this movie came out,” Encina said. “It’s hard to believe that this movie came out in 1955. Again, just going with the whole Olympic and Paris theme, we’re keeping everyone romanticizing a time in Europe.”

Find more information here.

