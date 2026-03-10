US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending March 6: Nonfiction 1. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate, narrated by…

Nonfiction

1. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo, narrated by the author (Dey Street Books)

4. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Hunger Code by Dr. Jason Fung, narrated by Brian Nishii (Audible Studios)

7. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

8. You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It by Lisa Rinna, narrated by the author (Dey Street Books)

9. The King Is Coming by John Bevere, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

10. A World Appears by Michael Pollan, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. The Space Within Season 2 by Josh Fagin and Greg O’Connor, performed by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Carmen Ejogo, Mandy Patinkin, Karen Allen, Jessica Hecht, Siena D’Addario, Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders (Audible Originals)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

3. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

5. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

7. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney, narrated by Bel Powley, Henry Rowley and Richard Armitage (Macmillan Audio)

8. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Michelle Gomez, Riz Ahmed, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Leo Woodall, Alex Hassell, Simon Pegg, Mark Addy, Daniel Mays, Cush Jumbo, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

9. Trapped by James Patterson and Max DiLallo, performed by Justin Hartley, Stana Katic, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Rhenzy Feliz and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

