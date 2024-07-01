DC sizzles with July events from Olivia Rodrigo to Carly Rae Jepsen, Nas to TLC

Summer is upon us and that means it's the hottest time of the year for events. WTOP's Jason Fraley created a list of them in our July Entertainment Guide.

Are you looking for outdoor fun in the sun or indoor options to beat the heat?

Either way, we’ve got you covered with our July Entertainment Guide:

July Entertainment Guide

July 1-7: “Hair” at Signature Theatre

July 1-14: “Funny Girl” at Kennedy Center

July 1-4: Step Afrika!’s “The Migration” at Arena Stage

July 1-14: “Is God Is” at Constellation Theatre

July 1-Aug. 18: “Knuffle Bunny” at Adventure Theatre

July 1-Sept. 1: “Jersey Boys” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

July 2: Killer Queen at Capital One Hall

July 2-3: Chris Brown at Capital One Arena

July 2-3: Black Ballet Showcase at Kennedy Center

July 3: Clint Black at Wolf Trap

July 3: Justin Timberlake at CFG Bank Arena

July 3: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere

July 3: Rare Essence and EU with Sugar Bear at The Hamilton

July 3: “Celebrate America” at Kennedy Center

July 3-Aug. 11: “The Colored Museum” at Studio Theatre

July 3-Aug. 25: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Olney Theatre

July 4: “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS

July 5: TLC and En Vogue with Jody Watley at Wolf Trap

July 5: GoGo Symphony’s Independence Day Bounce at Howard Theatre

July 5-6: Chris Kattan at Magooby’s Joke House

July 6: Donnell Rawlings at The Birchmere

July 6: Burt Bacharach Tribute at Blues Alley

July 6: UB40 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

July 9: Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo at Warner Theatre

July 9: The Used at Rams Head Baltimore

July 10: Los Lobos at The Birchmere

July 10: Judy Collins with Oakland Rain at Rams Head Annapolis

July 10-Aug. 21: “Live from the Lawn” at Strathmore

July 11: Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross at Warner Theatre

July 11: Amy Helm at Kennedy Center

July 11-12: Nina Simone Tribute at Blues Alley

July 11-20: “Destination Domino” at National Building Museum

July 11-21: Capital Fringe Festival

July 11-Aug. 8: Library of Congress screens Movies on the Lawn

July 12: Janet Jackson with Nelly at Capital One Arena

July 12: Sam Hunt at Jiffy Lube Live

July 12: “Dandelion” in movie theaters

July 12: EU with Sugar Bear at Capital One Hall

July 12: NSO plays Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at Wolf Trap

July 12-13: Patty Griffin at The Birchmere

July 13: Dave Matthews Band at Jiffy Lube Live

July 13: Paula Cole at Kennedy Center

July 13: Janet Jackson at CFG Bank Arena

July 13: Jamey Johnson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

July 13: NSO presents “Star Wars” at Wolf Trap

July 13: Eric Roberson at Baltimore Soundstage

July 13-14: Nimesh Patel at D.C. Improv

July 14: Totally Tubular Festival at The Anthem

July 16-Aug. 4: “ha ha ha ha ha ha ha” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

July 17-18: Charley Crockett at 9:30 Club

July 17-27: “Summer Reps” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

July 18: Brian McKnight at Warner Theatre

July 19: Patton Oswalt at The Lyric Baltimore

July 19: Carly Rae Jepsen at Nationals Park

July 19: Wolf Trap Opera’s “La Bohème” at Wolf Trap

July 19: Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 19: Dionne Warwick at Warner Theatre

July 19-20: The Bacon Brothers at The Birchmere

July 20: Olivia Rodrigo at Capital One Arena

July 20: Joey Fatone and AJ McLean at MGM National Harbor

July 20: Sammy Hagar at Jiffy Lube Live

July 20-21: The Pretenders at Warner Theatre

July 21: Nas at Wolf Trap

July 23-Aug. 4: “Summertime” at Signature Theatre

July 23-Aug. 11: “Back to the Future” musical at Kennedy Center

July 24: NSO presents “Harry Potter” at Wolf Trap

July 24: Styx and Foreigner at Jiffy Lube Live

July 24: John Berry at Rams Head Annapolis

July 25: Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello at Wolf Trap

July 25: ScHoolboy Q at The Fillmore

July 25-27: Lil Rel Howery at Magooby’s Joke House

July 26: As I Lay Dying at The Fillmore

July 26: Steve Earle at Baltimore Soundstage

July 26: BeBe Winans at Kennedy Center

July 26: Creed at Jiffy Lube Live

July 26: NSO presents “Ghostbusters” at Wolf Trap

July 26-27: Sugar Bear’s Birthday Bash at Bethesda Theater

July 26: Pointer Sisters, Commodores and Spinners at MGM National Harbor

July 27: Beck at Wolf Trap

July 27: Blink-182 at Capital One Arena

July 27: O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27-28: Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field

July 27-28: Fantasia at MGM National Harbor

July 28: Limp Bizkit at Jiffy Lube Live

July 28: Regina Spektor at The Lyric Baltimore

July 28: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Theater

July 30: Il Divo at Warner Theatre

July 30: Ice Spice at The Anthem

July 30: Bill Withers Tribute at Blues Alley

July 30: Ellen DeGeneres at DAR Constitution Hall

July 31: Deana Carter at Tally Ho Theater

