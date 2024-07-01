DC sizzles with July events from Olivia Rodrigo to Carly Rae Jepsen, Nas to TLC

Summer is upon us and that means it’s the hottest time of the year for events.
Are you looking for outdoor fun in the sun or indoor options to beat the heat?
Either way, we’ve got you covered with our July Entertainment Guide:
July Entertainment Guide
July 1-7: “Hair” at Signature Theatre
July 1-14: “Funny Girl” at Kennedy Center
July 1-4: Step Afrika!’s “The Migration” at Arena Stage
July 1-14: “Is God Is” at Constellation Theatre
July 1-Aug. 18: “Knuffle Bunny” at Adventure Theatre
July 1-Sept. 1: “Jersey Boys” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
July 2: Killer Queen at Capital One Hall
July 2-3: Chris Brown at Capital One Arena
July 2-3: Black Ballet Showcase at Kennedy Center
July 3: Clint Black at Wolf Trap
July 3: Justin Timberlake at CFG Bank Arena
July 3: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere
July 3: Rare Essence and EU with Sugar Bear at The Hamilton
July 3: “Celebrate America” at Kennedy Center
July 3-Aug. 11: “The Colored Museum” at Studio Theatre
July 3-Aug. 25: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Olney Theatre
July 4: “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS
July 5: TLC and En Vogue with Jody Watley at Wolf Trap
July 5: GoGo Symphony’s Independence Day Bounce at Howard Theatre
July 5-6: Chris Kattan at Magooby’s Joke House
July 6: Donnell Rawlings at The Birchmere
July 6: Burt Bacharach Tribute at Blues Alley
July 6: UB40 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
July 9: Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo at Warner Theatre
July 9: The Used at Rams Head Baltimore
July 10: Los Lobos at The Birchmere
July 10: Judy Collins with Oakland Rain at Rams Head Annapolis
July 10-Aug. 21: “Live from the Lawn” at Strathmore
July 11: Justin Hayward and Christopher Cross at Warner Theatre
July 11: Amy Helm at Kennedy Center
July 11-12: Nina Simone Tribute at Blues Alley
July 11-20: “Destination Domino” at National Building Museum
July 11-21: Capital Fringe Festival
July 11-Aug. 8: Library of Congress screens Movies on the Lawn
July 12: Janet Jackson with Nelly at Capital One Arena
July 12: Sam Hunt at Jiffy Lube Live
July 12: “Dandelion” in movie theaters
July 12: EU with Sugar Bear at Capital One Hall
July 12: NSO plays Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at Wolf Trap
July 12-13: Patty Griffin at The Birchmere
July 13: Dave Matthews Band at Jiffy Lube Live
July 13: Paula Cole at Kennedy Center
July 13: Janet Jackson at CFG Bank Arena
July 13: Jamey Johnson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
July 13: NSO presents “Star Wars” at Wolf Trap
July 13: Eric Roberson at Baltimore Soundstage
July 13-14: Nimesh Patel at D.C. Improv
July 14: Totally Tubular Festival at The Anthem
July 16-Aug. 4: “ha ha ha ha ha ha ha” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
July 17-18: Charley Crockett at 9:30 Club
July 17-27: “Summer Reps” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
July 18: Brian McKnight at Warner Theatre
July 19: Patton Oswalt at The Lyric Baltimore
July 19: Carly Rae Jepsen at Nationals Park
July 19: Wolf Trap Opera’s “La Bohème” at Wolf Trap
July 19: Third Eye Blind and Yellowcard at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 19: Dionne Warwick at Warner Theatre
July 19-20: The Bacon Brothers at The Birchmere
July 20: Olivia Rodrigo at Capital One Arena
July 20: Joey Fatone and AJ McLean at MGM National Harbor
July 20: Sammy Hagar at Jiffy Lube Live
July 20-21: The Pretenders at Warner Theatre
July 21: Nas at Wolf Trap
July 23-Aug. 4: “Summertime” at Signature Theatre
July 23-Aug. 11: “Back to the Future” musical at Kennedy Center
July 24: NSO presents “Harry Potter” at Wolf Trap
July 24: Styx and Foreigner at Jiffy Lube Live
July 24: John Berry at Rams Head Annapolis
July 25: Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello at Wolf Trap
July 25: ScHoolboy Q at The Fillmore
July 25-27: Lil Rel Howery at Magooby’s Joke House
July 26: As I Lay Dying at The Fillmore
July 26: Steve Earle at Baltimore Soundstage
July 26: BeBe Winans at Kennedy Center
July 26: Creed at Jiffy Lube Live
July 26: NSO presents “Ghostbusters” at Wolf Trap
July 26-27: Sugar Bear’s Birthday Bash at Bethesda Theater
July 26: Pointer Sisters, Commodores and Spinners at MGM National Harbor
July 27: Beck at Wolf Trap
July 27: Blink-182 at Capital One Arena
July 27: O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27-28: Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field
July 27-28: Fantasia at MGM National Harbor
July 28: Limp Bizkit at Jiffy Lube Live
July 28: Regina Spektor at The Lyric Baltimore
July 28: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Theater
July 30: Il Divo at Warner Theatre
July 30: Ice Spice at The Anthem
July 30: Bill Withers Tribute at Blues Alley
July 30: Ellen DeGeneres at DAR Constitution Hall
July 31: Deana Carter at Tally Ho Theater
