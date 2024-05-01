Leslie Odom Jr., Cypress Hill, Bonnie Raitt headline May entertainment around DC area

The weather is warming up, so it's time to get out and enjoy some fun activities. WTOP's Jason Fraley rounds up events around the D.C. area in our May Entertainment Guide.

To paraphrase Justin Timberlake, “Guess what? It’s gonna be May.” In fact, it’s here!

The weather is warming up, so it's time to get out and enjoy some fun activities.

We’re rounding up fun events around the D.C. area in our May Entertainment Guide:

May 1-5: “Unknown Soldier” at Arena Stage

May 1-5: “A Jumping Off Point” at Round House Theatre

May 1-5: Ralph Fiennes in “Macbeth” at Shakespeare Theatre

May 1-12: “Amm (i) gone” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

May 1-18: “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ford’s Theatre

May 1-July 7: “Hair” at Signature Theatre

May 2: Belle & Sebastian at The Anthem

May 2: Cheryl Strayed at Weinberg Center

May 2: Ra Ra Riot at 9:30 Club

May 2-5: Maryland Film Festival

May 3: Lewis Black at Kennedy Center

May 3: Leslie Odom Jr. at Strathmore

May 3: “The Fall Guy” in movie theaters

May 3: “Unfrosted” on Netflix

May 3: Everclear at Tally Ho Theatre

May 3: Big Tony & Trouble Funk at Bethesda Theater

May 3: Little River Band at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 4: Dave Attell at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 4: WWE “Backlash” on Peacock

May 4-5: M3 Rock Fest at Merriweather

May 5: Godsmack at MGM National Harbor

May 5: Linda Eder at Wolf Trap

May 7-June 16: “Metamorphoses” at Folger Theatre

May 8: “Dark Matter” premieres on Apple TV+

May 8-June 16: “Problems Between Sisters” at Studio Theatre

May 9: BSO’s “Blockbuster Film Classics” at Strathmore

May 9-June 9: “Mummy in the Closet: Evita’s Return” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

May 10: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” in movie theaters

May 10: 10,000 Maniacs at The Birchmere

May 10-11: George Lopez at Kennedy Center

May 10-11: Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival at Kennedy Center

May 11: Marlon Wayans at MGM National Harbor

May 11: Neil Young’s Crazy Horse at Jiffy Lube Live

May 11: Indigo Girls at Capital One Hall

May 11: Charlie Wilson at Pier Six Pavilion

May 10-12: Chocolate City Records at Lincoln Theatre

May 11: Broadway in Bethesda with Brian Stokes Mitchell at Round House Theatre

May 11-25: Washington National Operas “Turandot” at Kennedy Center

May 12: Mother’s Day Brunch with Eric Byrd Trio at The Hamilton

May 12: PJ Morton and MAJOR.! Mother’s Day Celebration at Kennedy Center

May 13: Heart at CFG Bank Arena

May 14: Helmet at The Atlantis

May 14: Cypress Hill at Lincoln Theatre

May 14: Todd Rundgren at Warner Theatre

May 15: BoDeans at Rams Head Annapolis

May 16: Rob Schneider at Lincoln Theatre

May 16-25: “Expecting” at Keegan Theatre

May 16-June 15: “Mexodus” at Mosaic Theater

May 17: “Franklin” finale on Apple TV+

May 17: Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” in movie theaters

May 17: Patti LuPone at Kennedy Center

May 17: Amos Lee at Warner Theatre

May 17: Hozier at Merriweather

May 17: BoDeans at The Birchmere

May 17-18: Jack Harlow headlines Preakness Live

May 17-19: “Jesus Christ Superstar” at National Theatre

May 17-25: “Cirque du Soleil: Corteo” at EagleBank Arena

May 18: Howie Day at The Hamilton

May 18: Hank Williams Jr. at Jiffy Lube Live

May 18-19: The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Blues Alley

May 19: Judas Priest at MGM National Harbor

May 19: BoDeans at Tally Ho Theatre

May 19: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at 9:30 Club

May 20: Helen Hayes Awards at The Anthem

May 20: John Hiatt at Rams Head Annapolis

May 21: Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys at Rams Head Annapolis

May 21: Killer Mike & The Mighty Midnight Revival at Kennedy Center

May 21: “The Veil” finale on Hulu

May 21: John Hiatt at Weinberg Center

May 21-June 16: “The Matchbox Magic Flute” at Shakespeare Theatre

May 21-July 7: “Where the Mountain Meets the Sea” at Signature Theatre

May 22: “Trying” Season 4 on Apple TV+

May 22: Pun DMV at DC Improv

May 22-26: The Washington Ballet’s “Beyond Boundaries” at Kennedy Center

May 22-June 23: “Long Way Down” at Olney Theatre

May 23: Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys at The Birchmere

May 23-25: Willie Marc at DC Comedy Loft

May 24: “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” in movie theaters

May 25: Kenny Chesney at Commanders Field

May 25-26: Aventura at Capital One Arena

May 26: Rare Essence & Be’la Dona at Howard Theatre

May 26: “The Jinx: Part 2” finale on HBO/Max

May 26: National Memorial Day Concert on West Lawn of U.S. Capitol

May 26: National Memorial Day Choral Festival at Kennedy Center

May 26: Maggie Rose at The Birchmere

May 27: Tyler Childers at CFG Bank Arena

May 27: Andy Grammer at Camden Yards

May 28: Megan Thee Stallion at CFG Bank Arena

May 28: Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre’s ‘Chronic 2001’ at The Fillmore

May 29-June 23: “Topdog/Underdog” at Round House Theatre

May 30: Jeff Goldblum at Lincoln Theatre

May 30-31: Louis Hayes Quintet at Blues Alley

May 31: Dwight Yoakam at The Anthem

May 31: Bonnie Raitt at Warner Theatre

May 31: Chris Botti at Strathmore

May 31: Randy Houser at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

May 31-June 2: Taking Back Sunday & Dashboard Confessional at Let’s Go Music Festival

