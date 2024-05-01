Leslie Odom Jr., Cypress Hill, Bonnie Raitt headline May entertainment around DC area

To paraphrase Justin Timberlake, “Guess what? It’s gonna be May.” In fact, it’s here!
The weather is warming up, so it’s time to get out and enjoy some fun activities.
We’re rounding up fun events around the D.C. area in our May Entertainment Guide:
May 1-5: “Unknown Soldier” at Arena Stage
May 1-5: “A Jumping Off Point” at Round House Theatre
May 1-5: Ralph Fiennes in “Macbeth” at Shakespeare Theatre
May 1-12: “Amm (i) gone” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
May 1-18: “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ford’s Theatre
May 1-July 7: “Hair” at Signature Theatre
May 2: Belle & Sebastian at The Anthem
May 2: Cheryl Strayed at Weinberg Center
May 2: Ra Ra Riot at 9:30 Club
May 2-5: Maryland Film Festival
May 3: Lewis Black at Kennedy Center
May 3: Leslie Odom Jr. at Strathmore
May 3: “The Fall Guy” in movie theaters
May 3: “Unfrosted” on Netflix
May 3: Everclear at Tally Ho Theatre
May 3: Big Tony & Trouble Funk at Bethesda Theater
May 3: Little River Band at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 4: Dave Attell at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 4: WWE “Backlash” on Peacock
May 4-5: M3 Rock Fest at Merriweather
May 5: Godsmack at MGM National Harbor
May 5: Linda Eder at Wolf Trap
May 7-June 16: “Metamorphoses” at Folger Theatre
May 8: “Dark Matter” premieres on Apple TV+
May 8-June 16: “Problems Between Sisters” at Studio Theatre
May 9: BSO’s “Blockbuster Film Classics” at Strathmore
May 9-June 9: “Mummy in the Closet: Evita’s Return” at GALA Hispanic Theatre
May 10: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” in movie theaters
May 10: 10,000 Maniacs at The Birchmere
May 10-11: George Lopez at Kennedy Center
May 10-11: Mary Lou Williams Jazz Festival at Kennedy Center
May 11: Marlon Wayans at MGM National Harbor
May 11: Neil Young’s Crazy Horse at Jiffy Lube Live
May 11: Indigo Girls at Capital One Hall
May 11: Charlie Wilson at Pier Six Pavilion
May 10-12: Chocolate City Records at Lincoln Theatre
May 11: Broadway in Bethesda with Brian Stokes Mitchell at Round House Theatre
May 11-25: Washington National Operas “Turandot” at Kennedy Center
May 12: Mother’s Day Brunch with Eric Byrd Trio at The Hamilton
May 12: PJ Morton and MAJOR.! Mother’s Day Celebration at Kennedy Center
May 13: Heart at CFG Bank Arena
May 14: Helmet at The Atlantis
May 14: Cypress Hill at Lincoln Theatre
May 14: Todd Rundgren at Warner Theatre
May 15: BoDeans at Rams Head Annapolis
May 16: Rob Schneider at Lincoln Theatre
May 16-25: “Expecting” at Keegan Theatre
May 16-June 15: “Mexodus” at Mosaic Theater
May 17: “Franklin” finale on Apple TV+
May 17: Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” in movie theaters
May 17: Patti LuPone at Kennedy Center
May 17: Amos Lee at Warner Theatre
May 17: Hozier at Merriweather
May 17: BoDeans at The Birchmere
May 17-18: Jack Harlow headlines Preakness Live
May 17-19: “Jesus Christ Superstar” at National Theatre
May 17-25: “Cirque du Soleil: Corteo” at EagleBank Arena
May 18: Howie Day at The Hamilton
May 18: Hank Williams Jr. at Jiffy Lube Live
May 18-19: The Fabulous Thunderbirds at Blues Alley
May 19: Judas Priest at MGM National Harbor
May 19: BoDeans at Tally Ho Theatre
May 19: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at 9:30 Club
May 20: Helen Hayes Awards at The Anthem
May 20: John Hiatt at Rams Head Annapolis
May 21: Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys at Rams Head Annapolis
May 21: Killer Mike & The Mighty Midnight Revival at Kennedy Center
May 21: “The Veil” finale on Hulu
May 21: John Hiatt at Weinberg Center
May 21-June 16: “The Matchbox Magic Flute” at Shakespeare Theatre
May 21-July 7: “Where the Mountain Meets the Sea” at Signature Theatre
May 22: “Trying” Season 4 on Apple TV+
May 22: Pun DMV at DC Improv
May 22-26: The Washington Ballet’s “Beyond Boundaries” at Kennedy Center
May 22-June 23: “Long Way Down” at Olney Theatre
May 23: Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys at The Birchmere
May 23-25: Willie Marc at DC Comedy Loft
May 24: “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” in movie theaters
May 25: Kenny Chesney at Commanders Field
May 25-26: Aventura at Capital One Arena
May 26: Rare Essence & Be’la Dona at Howard Theatre
May 26: “The Jinx: Part 2” finale on HBO/Max
May 26: National Memorial Day Concert on West Lawn of U.S. Capitol
May 26: National Memorial Day Choral Festival at Kennedy Center
May 26: Maggie Rose at The Birchmere
May 27: Tyler Childers at CFG Bank Arena
May 27: Andy Grammer at Camden Yards
May 28: Megan Thee Stallion at CFG Bank Arena
May 28: Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre’s ‘Chronic 2001’ at The Fillmore
May 29-June 23: “Topdog/Underdog” at Round House Theatre
May 30: Jeff Goldblum at Lincoln Theatre
May 30-31: Louis Hayes Quintet at Blues Alley
May 31: Dwight Yoakam at The Anthem
May 31: Bonnie Raitt at Warner Theatre
May 31: Chris Botti at Strathmore
May 31: Randy Houser at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
May 31-June 2: Taking Back Sunday & Dashboard Confessional at Let’s Go Music Festival
