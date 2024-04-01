Bad Bunny, Chuck D, Wanda Sykes headline April entertainment in DC area

April showers bring May flowers, but first April brings entertainment!
Here’s a roundup of fun events around the D.C. area this month.
April Entertainment Guide
April 1: Nicki Minaj at Capital One Arena
April 1-7: Words, Beats & Life Festival
April 1-7: The Arlington Players stage “The Prom”
April 1-21: “Nancy” at Mosaic Theatre
April 1-28: “At the Wedding” at Studio Theatre
April 1-28: “Penelope” at Signature Theatre
April 1-May 5: “Unknown Soldier” at Arena Stage
April 1-May 18: “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ford’s Theatre
April 1-June 16: Disney’s “Beauty & The Beast” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
April 2: Nicki Minaj at CFG Bank Arena
April 2: Jena Friedman at DC Comedy Loft
April 3-28: “Sunset Baby” at Anacostia Playhouse
April 4: Alan Ruck screens “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at Warner Theatre
April 4: Men at Work’s Colin Hay at Capital One Hall
April 4: Buddy Guy at The Lyric Baltimore
April 4: “Ripley” premieres on Netflix
April 4-5: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley
April 4-7: Annapolis Film Festival
April 5: “Scoop” premieres on Netflix
April 5: Lotus at 9:30 Club
April 5: Lauren Graham at Lincoln Theatre
April 5: Disney DJ Night at Howard Theatre
April 5-7: Average White Band at The Birchmere
April 6: Regina Belle at Bethesda Theater
April 6-7: “WrestleMania 40” on Peacock
April 6-May 5: “Webster’s B*tch” at Keegan Theatre
April 7: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” series finale on HBO
April 7: Choral Arts Society of Washington’s “Carmina Burana” at Kennedy Center
April 8: Gershwin Prize for Elton John & Bernie Taupin on PBS
April 9: “Bad Bunny” at Capital One Arena
April 9: Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall at Wolf Trap
April 9-21: “Peter Pan” at National Theatre
April 9-21: “Message in a Bottle” at Kennedy Center
April 9-May 5: Ralph Fiennes stars in “Macbeth” at Shakespeare Theatre
April 11: Richard Thompson at Wolf Trap
April 12: “Civil War” in movie theaters
April 12: “Franklin” premieres on Apple TV+
April 12: Smokey Robinson at MGM National Harbor
April 12: Los Lobos at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
April 12: Bernard Ebb Songwriting Contest Awards at Strathmore
April 13: Josh Turner at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
April 13: Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall at Weinberg Center
April 13: David Sedaris at Strathmore
April 13: Jim Norton at Rams Head Annapolis
April 14: Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott at Kennedy Center
April 14: “Who’s Live Anyway?” at Warner Theatre
April 14: Symphony Orchestra of Northern Virginia performs “Looney Tunes”
April 15-16: Yola at The Atlantis
April 16-July 7: “Hair” at Signature Theatre
April 17: Snarky Puppy at Kennedy Center
April 17: Phil Rosenthal of “Somebody Feed Phil” at Warner Theatre
April 18: Chuck D of Public Enemy at Weinberg Center
April 18: John Mellencamp at DAR Constitution Hall
April 18: Sister Hazel at State Theatre
April 18-28: Filmfest DC
April 18-21: Ella Fitzgerald Tribute at Blues Alley
April 19: Robyn Hitchcock at The Hamilton
April 19: Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Ravi Coltrane at Kennedy Center
April 19-21: Dan Soder at DC Improv
April 20: Wammie Music Awards at Capital One Hall
April 20: Chelsea Handler at The Lyric Baltimore
April 20: “The Lebowski Experience” at Pearl Street Warehouse
April 20-21: Wanda Sykes at Warner Theatre
April 20-May 12: “Amm(i)gone” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
April 23: Chris Thile at Kennedy Center
April 23-28: “The Illustionists” at Kennedy Center
April 24: Derek Hough at Capital One Hall
April 24: “The Big Door Prize” Season 2 on Apple TV+
April 25: Rodrigo y Gabriela at Capital One Hall
April 25: Brandy Clark at The Birchmere
April 25: Stanley Jordan at Rams Head Annapolis
April 25-28: Jordan Rock at DC Improv
April 26: Terence Blanchard at Strathmore
April 26: Staind at CFG Bank Arena
April 26: “Challengers” opens in movie theaters
April 26: Step Afrika! at Weinberg Center
April 26-27: NSO Tribute to Leonard Cohen at Kennedy Center
April 26-27: The Whispers at Bethesda Theater
April 27: B.J. the Chicago Kid at The Birchmere
April 28: Take 6 at The Birchmere
April 29: Signature Theatre honors Nathan Lane
April 30: The Black Crowes at The Anthem
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.