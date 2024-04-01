Bad Bunny, Chuck D, Wanda Sykes headline April entertainment in DC area

Here's a roundup of fun events around the D.C. area this month.

April showers bring May flowers, but first April brings entertainment!

April 1: Nicki Minaj at Capital One Arena

April 1-7: Words, Beats & Life Festival

April 1-7: The Arlington Players stage “The Prom”

April 1-21: “Nancy” at Mosaic Theatre

April 1-28: “At the Wedding” at Studio Theatre

April 1-28: “Penelope” at Signature Theatre

April 1-May 5: “Unknown Soldier” at Arena Stage

April 1-May 18: “Little Shop of Horrors” at Ford’s Theatre

April 1-June 16: Disney’s “Beauty & The Beast” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

April 2: Nicki Minaj at CFG Bank Arena

April 2: Jena Friedman at DC Comedy Loft

April 3-28: “Sunset Baby” at Anacostia Playhouse

April 4: Alan Ruck screens “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at Warner Theatre

April 4: Men at Work’s Colin Hay at Capital One Hall

April 4: Buddy Guy at The Lyric Baltimore

April 4: “Ripley” premieres on Netflix

April 4-5: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley

April 4-7: Annapolis Film Festival

April 5: “Scoop” premieres on Netflix

April 5: Lotus at 9:30 Club

April 5: Lauren Graham at Lincoln Theatre

April 5: Disney DJ Night at Howard Theatre

April 5-7: Average White Band at The Birchmere

April 6: Regina Belle at Bethesda Theater

April 6-7: “WrestleMania 40” on Peacock

April 6-May 5: “Webster’s B*tch” at Keegan Theatre

April 7: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” series finale on HBO

April 7: Choral Arts Society of Washington’s “Carmina Burana” at Kennedy Center

April 8: Gershwin Prize for Elton John & Bernie Taupin on PBS

April 9: “Bad Bunny” at Capital One Arena

April 9: Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall at Wolf Trap

April 9-21: “Peter Pan” at National Theatre

April 9-21: “Message in a Bottle” at Kennedy Center

April 9-May 5: Ralph Fiennes stars in “Macbeth” at Shakespeare Theatre

April 11: Richard Thompson at Wolf Trap

April 12: “Civil War” in movie theaters

April 12: “Franklin” premieres on Apple TV+

April 12: Smokey Robinson at MGM National Harbor

April 12: Los Lobos at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

April 12: Bernard Ebb Songwriting Contest Awards at Strathmore

April 13: Josh Turner at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

April 13: Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall at Weinberg Center

April 13: David Sedaris at Strathmore

April 13: Jim Norton at Rams Head Annapolis

April 14: Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott at Kennedy Center

April 14: “Who’s Live Anyway?” at Warner Theatre

April 14: Symphony Orchestra of Northern Virginia performs “Looney Tunes”

April 15-16: Yola at The Atlantis

April 16-July 7: “Hair” at Signature Theatre

April 17: Snarky Puppy at Kennedy Center

April 17: Phil Rosenthal of “Somebody Feed Phil” at Warner Theatre

April 18: Chuck D of Public Enemy at Weinberg Center

April 18: John Mellencamp at DAR Constitution Hall

April 18: Sister Hazel at State Theatre

April 18-28: Filmfest DC

April 18-21: Ella Fitzgerald Tribute at Blues Alley

April 19: Robyn Hitchcock at The Hamilton

April 19: Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Ravi Coltrane at Kennedy Center

April 19-21: Dan Soder at DC Improv

April 20: Wammie Music Awards at Capital One Hall

April 20: Chelsea Handler at The Lyric Baltimore

April 20: “The Lebowski Experience” at Pearl Street Warehouse

April 20-21: Wanda Sykes at Warner Theatre

April 20-May 12: “Amm(i)gone” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

April 23: Chris Thile at Kennedy Center

April 23-28: “The Illustionists” at Kennedy Center

April 24: Derek Hough at Capital One Hall

April 24: “The Big Door Prize” Season 2 on Apple TV+

April 25: Rodrigo y Gabriela at Capital One Hall

April 25: Brandy Clark at The Birchmere

April 25: Stanley Jordan at Rams Head Annapolis

April 25-28: Jordan Rock at DC Improv

April 26: Terence Blanchard at Strathmore

April 26: Staind at CFG Bank Arena

April 26: “Challengers” opens in movie theaters

April 26: Step Afrika! at Weinberg Center

April 26-27: NSO Tribute to Leonard Cohen at Kennedy Center

April 26-27: The Whispers at Bethesda Theater

April 27: B.J. the Chicago Kid at The Birchmere

April 28: Take 6 at The Birchmere

April 29: Signature Theatre honors Nathan Lane

April 30: The Black Crowes at The Anthem

