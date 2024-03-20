‘March of the Penguins,’ ‘Free Solo’ filmmakers return for DC Environmental Film Festival

The 32nd annual D.C. Environmental Film Festival returns this Thursday through March 30.

An image from the new documentary "Antarctica Calling." (Courtesy DCEFF) An image from the new documentary "Antarctica Calling." (Courtesy DCEFF) Director of Programming Brad Forder said the festival will showcase more than 60 films, covering a broad range of environmental topics and film styles.

“We’ll be showing shorts programs, documentary features,” Forder said, including many family programming.

The films will screen throughout D.C. at some 20 different locations, including museums, embassies and universities, and Border said most of the programs are free.

Opening night brings the U.S. premiere of the documentary “Antarctica Calling,” directed by Oscar winner Luc Jacquet, who won for “March of the Penguins” in 2006.

“In this new film, Luc Jacquet goes back to Antarctica in some of the areas that we did see in ‘March of the Penguins’ two decades ago. It’s a very reflective film, and the cinematography is stunning. Luc will be joining us at the screening, so it’s great to have him back at the festival and a great way to kick things off this year.”

The centerpiece film is the documentary “Arctic Ascent,” which follows rock climber Alex Honnold.

“Alex became a household name after ‘Free Solo,’ which went on to win the Oscar for the documentary feature category … climbing this rock face in Yosemite National Park without assistance,” Forder said. “National Geographic has started a series with him, and we’re so thrilled to have this festival cut. The climb that we see in this film is not as harrowing as ‘Free Solo’ but is extremely dangerous. It’s the first ascent in Greenland. We see Alex and other climbers guiding this science expedition in Greenland to study the effects of climate change.”

Also don’t miss National Geographic’s “Queens,” narrated by actress Angela Bassett.

“This was done by an all-female production crew,” Forder said. “It features the matriarchies in the animal kingdom. It’s a series and this particular episode is called ‘Mountain Queens.’ It’s narrated by Angela Bassett, who last year voiced narration for one of my favorites, ‘Good Night Oppy,’ but she lends her voice to this again, as well. We’re thrilled to partner with the National Museum of Women in the Arts for ‘Queens.'”

The festival culminates with the documentary “We Are Guardians.”

“This is a film produced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s group,” Forder said. “It takes us into the rainforests in Brazil. It follows indigenous communities and activists who are, unfortunately, fighting deforestation that is a result of illegal logging. This film is the winner of the festival’s advocacy award. So it’s a really impactful way to close out the festival. Between this and ‘Antarctica Calling,’ just two great films to bookend the festival with.”

Forder said the festival hopes to provide a platform for people to be educated and inspired by environmental messages and learn about the issues affecting the environment. And, there’s no better place to host such a festival than the nation’s capital.

“Obviously, being here at the capital, you never know who’s going to walk into the theater, whether it’s legislators or other thought leaders who can really help do something for the environment,” Forder said.

Find more information here.

