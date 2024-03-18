Broccoli City Festival announces fresh lineup with new DC location

The Broccoli City Festival announced its new lineup, which includes Megan Thee Stallion, as it'll be held on July 27 and 28 at D.C.'s Audi Field.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Broccoli City Fest (Part 1)

We now know the lineup for the Broccoli City Festival this summer in D.C.

This year’s festival will be headlined by Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Lil Yachty, Concrete Family and Victoria Monét, who just won best new artist at the Grammys. They’ll be joined by an impressive lineup of talent, including PartyNextDoor, Kaytranada, Key Glock, Sexxy Red and many more.

The festival is also moving to a new location at Audi Field in D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront on July 27 and 28.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this year’s lineup and the move to Audi Field, which reflects our festival’s eclectic tastes and vibrant spirit,” co-founder Brandon McEachern said in a statement. “After partnering with Events DC at the RFK Festival Grounds for several memorable years, it’s the perfect time to take another step in our evolution and offer consumers a nontraditional, inclusive, and innovative festival experience, where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate music and culture.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broccoli City (@broccolicity)

The Broccoli City Festival is more than just a music event — it’s an immersive experience that transcends boundaries and fosters community. From interactive art installations to culinary delights and from local vendors to lavish VIP accommodations, those who attend can expect a multisensory journey that delights the senses and nourishes the soul.

Live on-site experiences will feature Issa Rae, comedians Desi Banks and Funny Marco, Uncle Waffles, TrapSoul Karaoke hosted by Bryson Tiller, Soulection with Joe Kay, Test Your Game with Duke Dennis, Everyday People, R&B Only, and even a country music segment with the HoeDown with emerging artist Tanner Adell.

“We’re reimagining the festival experience by moving to the state-of-the-art Audi Field in the Navy Yard community, featuring award-show-like live programming and interactive fan experiences,” co-founder Marcus Allen said in a statement. “We’re setting a new standard, providing attendees an immersive blend of entertainment, technology, and fan engagement.”

The ticket presale starts on Monday, March 18. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

Find ticket information here.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Broccoli City Fest (Part 2)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.