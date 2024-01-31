Is Taylor Swift a mastermind? ‘Easter eggs’ seemingly connect pop superstar to Super Bowl

Some of Taylor Swift's fans are questioning whether she's a mastermind, with an invisible string seemingly linking her lucky number to the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Call it what you want, coincidence or sorcery, there are plenty of seemingly random connections between the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift’s lucky number 13 — yes, 13, like as in your unlucky number 13.

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Similar to speculations ahead of the playoff game in Baltimore where some anticipated Swift would show up in Maryland, fans are hoping the singer will attend in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

This time around, some fans are now questioning whether she’s a mastermind, with an invisible string seemingly linking her lucky number 13 to the Super Bowl game.

Why is 13 Taylor’s lucky number?

The number might signal bad luck traditionally, but the singer was born on Dec. 13, 1989. Among the examples of luck Swift listed to MTV in 2009 was that her first album went gold in 13 weeks and her first #1 song had a 13-second intro.

“Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing,” she told MTV in 2009.

Swift has a habit of painting the number on her hands before performing and that has transferred to some fans who mark themselves with 13 before heading to her concerts.

That affinity for the number has continued over the years and though she’s not on the field, some fans have joked that her karma is connected to the game.

What does 13 have to do with the Super Bowl?

As noted by fans on social media, if Swift attends, it will be her 13th NFL game this season.

It’s a busy couple of weeks for the popstar. The Grammys are this weekend and Swift is rumored to be attending. The same weekend of the Super Bowl marks the start of the next leg of The Eras Tour and the shows are in Tokyo.

Don’t worry, fans have already figured out that she can make it if she hops on a plane following her Saturday show — it’s a nearly 13 hour flight to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The coincidences event caught the attention of Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

From there, the connections require some simple calculations. This is Super Bowl 58 — 5 + 8 + 13.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 11 (2/11) and 2 + 11 = you guessed it, 13.

Though Swift was rumored to have turned down a chance to perform at the Super Bowl during the halftime show, it seems she might be gracing football fan’s TV screens after all — where her attendance be by design, karma or coincidence.

