US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Exchange by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery Books)

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Blood Lines by Alex Demille & Nelson DeMille (Scribner)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Judgment Prey by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Prequel by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

9. Half Baked by Denise Grover Swank (DGS)

10. Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith (Dey Street Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith (HarperCollins Publishers)

4. The Exchange: After The Firm (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism (Unabridged) by Rachel Maddow (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life (Unabridged) by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The 4-Hour Body: An Uncommon Guide to Rapid Fat-Loss, Incredible Sex, and Becoming Superhuman (Abridged) by Timothy Ferriss (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

