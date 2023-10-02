October entertainment guide 2023

October is an awesome month for fall festivals and Halloween events.
Here’s a roundup of fun events around the area for the month of October:
October Entertainment Guide
Oct. 2-5: Wunder Garten’s Oktoberfest in D.C.
Oct. 2-8: “My Mama & The Full-Scale Invasion” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Oct. 2-15: “Evita” at Shakespeare Theatre
Oct. 2-15: “Something Moving” at Ford’s Theatre
Oct. 2-22: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” at Imagination Stage
Oct. 2-22: “King of the Yees” at Signature Theatre
Oct. 2-22: “Espejos: Clean” at Studio Theatre
Oct. 2-29: “The Brothers Paranormal” at Olney Theatre
Oct. 2-29: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Adventure Theatre
Oct. 2-Nov. 5: “The Tell-Tale Heart” at Synetic Theater
Oct. 3: “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 finale on Hulu
Oct. 3: YES at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 4: Patrick Stewart at Capital Turnaround
Oct. 4: Little Feat at Warner Theatre
Oct. 4-5: Adam Lambert & Queen at CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 5: Chelsea Handler at Warner Theatre
Oct. 5: Doobie Brothers at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 5: Phillip Phillips at Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 5: Edwin McCain at The Birchmere
Oct. 5: “Remembering Jimmy: A Parrothead Celebration” at Pearl Street Warehouse
Oct. 5-7: NSO’s “Celebrating the Eternal City” Rome Trilogy at Kennedy Center
Oct. 5-8: “Monumental Travesties” at Mosaic Theater
Oct. 5-8: Smithsonian “Craft Fashion + Home” at National Building Museum
Oct. 5-9: “Disney on Ice” at EagleBank Arena
Oct. 6: Edwin McCain at Rams Head Annapolis
Oct. 6: Henry Rollins at Baltimore Soundstage
Oct. 6: “The Exorcist: Believer” in movie theaters
Oct. 6: Zac Brown Band at Merriweather
Oct. 6: Chelsea Handler at Kennedy Center
Oct. 6-7: Kyle Grooms at DC Comedy Loft
Oct. 6-7: Mike Epps at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 6-8: “Because They’re Funny” Comedy Festival at The Wharf
Oct. 6-8: Dave Atell at the DC Improv
Oct. 6-8: “Into the Woods” at Arlington Players
Oct. 6-31: “Field of Screams” in Maryland
Oct. 7: Taste of Bethesda
Oct. 7: Carly Pearce at The Fillmore
Oct. 7: Mark Normand at Capital One Hall
Oct. 7: D-Nice at Kennedy Center
Oct. 7: Oktoberfest at Alexandria Bier Garden
Oct. 7-9: Bacon Brothers at The Birchmere
Oct. 8: Tiffany Haddish at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 8: Gaithersburg Oktoberfest
Oct. 9: Maisie Peters at 9:30 Club
Oct. 10-15: “Mrs. Doubtfire” at National Theatre
Oct. 10-29: “Macbeth in Stride” at Shakespeare Theatre
Oct. 11-14: Maxwell at Kennedy Center
Oct. 11-Nov. 5: “The Chameleon” at Theater J
Oct. 11-Nov. 15: “Mountaintop” at Round House Theatre
Oct. 12: “The Fall of the House of Usher” on Netflix
Oct. 12: Kim Petras at The Anthem
Oct. 12-Nov. 11: “Orlando” at Constellation Theatre
Oct. 12-14: Big Jay Oakerson at the DC Improv
Oct. 12-16: Washington West Film Festival
Oct. 13: “Goosebumps” TV series on Disney+ and Hulu
Oct. 13: “The Burial” on Amazon Prime Video
Oct. 13: “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in movie theaters
Oct. 13: “Lessons in Chemistry” on Apple TV+
Oct. 13: Jim Messina at Rams Head Annapolis
Oct. 13: Andy Summers of The Police at Wolf Trap
Oct. 13: Gipsy Kings at Strathmore
Oct. 13: Andy Grammer at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Oct. 13-Nov. 12: “POTUS” at Arena Stage
Oct. 14: Brothers Osborne at The Anthem
Oct. 14: Static X and Sevendust at The Fillmore
Oct. 14: Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin at Capital One Arena
Oct. 14: Jamey Johnson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Oct. 14: National Philharmonic’s “Gershwin, Price & Beethoven” at Strathmore
Oct. 14-15: Bethesda Row Arts Festival
Oct. 14-21: “Picasso” at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Oct. 14-29: “Look Both Ways” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 15: Taste of Rio in Gaithersburg
Oct. 15: Daniel Caesar at The Anthem
Oct. 15: Courtney Barnett at The Atlantis
Oct. 15: Switchfoot at Warner Theatre
Oct. 15: Macy Gray at Bethesda Theater
Oct. 15: “Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration” on ABC
Oct. 15: LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Bone Thugs & The Roots at Capital One Arena
Oct. 17-18: Brandford Marsalis Quartet at Wolf Trap
Oct. 18: Morrissey at The Anthem
Oct. 18: Live at Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 18: Rodney Crowell at The Birchmere
Oct 18: Stephen Marley at The Fillmore
Oct. 19-22: Middleburg Film Festival
Oct. 20: “Killers of the Flower Moon” in movie theaters
Oct. 20: “Upload” Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video
Oct. 20: Paul Reiser at Rams Head Annapolis
Oct. 20: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere
Oct. 20: Travis Tritt at Weinberg Center
Oct. 20: John Mayer at CFG Bank Arena
Oct. 20: Violent Femmes at Rams Head Baltimore
Oct. 20: Pauley Shore at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Oct. 20-21: Pablo Cruise & Jim Messina at Wolf Trap
Oct. 20-22: “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Capital One Hall
Oct. 21: Dark Star Orchestra at The Anthem
Oct. 21: Kathleen Madigan at Warner Theatre
Oct. 21: Brian Stokes Mitchell at Strathmore
Oct. 21: Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees at Capital One Arena
Oct. 22: NSO Family Concert: “Halloween Spooktacular” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 22: Harbor Halloween at National Harbor
Oct. 23: Depeche Mode at Capital One Arena
Oct. 24: Lucinda Williams at Capital One Hall
Oct. 24-29: “The Wiz” at National Theatre
Oct. 24-Jan. 7: “Ragtime” at Signature Theatre
Oct. 25-26: Max Weinberg at Wolf Trap
Oct. 25-26: Dom Dolla at Echostage
Oct. 25-29: Virginia Film Festival
Oct. 25-Dec. 4: “Fat Ham” at Studio Theatre
Oct. 26-28: “JFK: The Last Speech” with Phylicia Rashad at Kennedy Center
Oct. 26-28: Washington Ballet’s “Such Sweet Thunder” at Warner Theatre
Oct. 26-28: Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin at Warner Theatre
Oct. 26-Nov. 19: “Confederates” at Mosaic Theater
Oct. 27: “Pain Hustlers” on Netflix
Oct. 28: National Celebration of Hip Hop at Nats Park
Oct. 28: Lady A at The Anthem
Oct. 28: Robert Klein at Rams Head Annapolis
Oct. 28: Tracy Morgan at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Oct. 28: “Nightmare on M Street” Bar Crawl in Dupont Circle
Oct. 28-Nov. 13: Washington National Opera’s “Grounded” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 29: “A Producer Conversation with Timbaland” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 29: Kesha at The Anthem
Oct. 30: Tamar Braxton at The Fillmore
