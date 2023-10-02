October entertainment guide 2023

October is an awesome month for fall festivals and Halloween events. Here's a roundup of fun events around the area for the month of October:

Listen now to WTOP News

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews October entertainment (Part 1)

October is an awesome month for fall festivals and Halloween events.

Here’s a roundup of fun events around the area for the month of October:

October Entertainment Guide

Oct. 2-5: Wunder Garten’s Oktoberfest in D.C.

Oct. 2-8: “My Mama & The Full-Scale Invasion” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Oct. 2-15: “Evita” at Shakespeare Theatre

Oct. 2-15: “Something Moving” at Ford’s Theatre

Oct. 2-22: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” at Imagination Stage

Oct. 2-22: “King of the Yees” at Signature Theatre

Oct. 2-22: “Espejos: Clean” at Studio Theatre

Oct. 2-29: “The Brothers Paranormal” at Olney Theatre

Oct. 2-29: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Adventure Theatre

Oct. 2-Nov. 5: “The Tell-Tale Heart” at Synetic Theater

Oct. 3: “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 finale on Hulu

Oct. 3: YES at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 4: Patrick Stewart at Capital Turnaround

Oct. 4: Little Feat at Warner Theatre

Oct. 4-5: Adam Lambert & Queen at CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 5: Chelsea Handler at Warner Theatre

Oct. 5: Doobie Brothers at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 5: Phillip Phillips at Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 5: Edwin McCain at The Birchmere

Oct. 5: “Remembering Jimmy: A Parrothead Celebration” at Pearl Street Warehouse

Oct. 5-7: NSO’s “Celebrating the Eternal City” Rome Trilogy at Kennedy Center

Oct. 5-8: “Monumental Travesties” at Mosaic Theater

Oct. 5-8: Smithsonian “Craft Fashion + Home” at National Building Museum

Oct. 5-9: “Disney on Ice” at EagleBank Arena

Oct. 6: Edwin McCain at Rams Head Annapolis

Oct. 6: Henry Rollins at Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 6: “The Exorcist: Believer” in movie theaters

Oct. 6: Zac Brown Band at Merriweather

Oct. 6: Chelsea Handler at Kennedy Center

Oct. 6-7: Kyle Grooms at DC Comedy Loft

Oct. 6-7: Mike Epps at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 6-8: “Because They’re Funny” Comedy Festival at The Wharf

Oct. 6-8: Dave Atell at the DC Improv

Oct. 6-8: “Into the Woods” at Arlington Players

Oct. 6-31: “Field of Screams” in Maryland

Oct. 7: Taste of Bethesda

Oct. 7: Carly Pearce at The Fillmore

Oct. 7: Mark Normand at Capital One Hall

Oct. 7: D-Nice at Kennedy Center

Oct. 7: Oktoberfest at Alexandria Bier Garden

Oct. 7-9: Bacon Brothers at The Birchmere

Oct. 8: Tiffany Haddish at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 8: Gaithersburg Oktoberfest

Oct. 9: Maisie Peters at 9:30 Club

Oct. 10-15: “Mrs. Doubtfire” at National Theatre

Oct. 10-29: “Macbeth in Stride” at Shakespeare Theatre

Oct. 11-14: Maxwell at Kennedy Center

Oct. 11-Nov. 5: “The Chameleon” at Theater J

Oct. 11-Nov. 15: “Mountaintop” at Round House Theatre

Oct. 12: “The Fall of the House of Usher” on Netflix

Oct. 12: Kim Petras at The Anthem

Oct. 12-Nov. 11: “Orlando” at Constellation Theatre

Oct. 12-14: Big Jay Oakerson at the DC Improv

Oct. 12-16: Washington West Film Festival

Oct. 13: “Goosebumps” TV series on Disney+ and Hulu

Oct. 13: “The Burial” on Amazon Prime Video

Oct. 13: “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in movie theaters

Oct. 13: “Lessons in Chemistry” on Apple TV+

Oct. 13: Jim Messina at Rams Head Annapolis

Oct. 13: Andy Summers of The Police at Wolf Trap

Oct. 13: Gipsy Kings at Strathmore

Oct. 13: Andy Grammer at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Oct. 13-Nov. 12: “POTUS” at Arena Stage

Oct. 14: Brothers Osborne at The Anthem

Oct. 14: Static X and Sevendust at The Fillmore

Oct. 14: Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Ricky Martin at Capital One Arena

Oct. 14: Jamey Johnson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Oct. 14: National Philharmonic’s “Gershwin, Price & Beethoven” at Strathmore

Oct. 14-15: Bethesda Row Arts Festival

Oct. 14-21: “Picasso” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Oct. 14-29: “Look Both Ways” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 15: Taste of Rio in Gaithersburg

Oct. 15: Daniel Caesar at The Anthem

Oct. 15: Courtney Barnett at The Atlantis

Oct. 15: Switchfoot at Warner Theatre

Oct. 15: Macy Gray at Bethesda Theater

Oct. 15: “Disney’s 100th Anniversary Celebration” on ABC

Oct. 15: LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Bone Thugs & The Roots at Capital One Arena

Oct. 17-18: Brandford Marsalis Quartet at Wolf Trap

Oct. 18: Morrissey at The Anthem

Oct. 18: Live at Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 18: Rodney Crowell at The Birchmere

Oct 18: Stephen Marley at The Fillmore

Oct. 19-22: Middleburg Film Festival

Oct. 20: “Killers of the Flower Moon” in movie theaters

Oct. 20: “Upload” Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video

Oct. 20: Paul Reiser at Rams Head Annapolis

Oct. 20: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere

Oct. 20: Travis Tritt at Weinberg Center

Oct. 20: John Mayer at CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 20: Violent Femmes at Rams Head Baltimore

Oct. 20: Pauley Shore at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Oct. 20-21: Pablo Cruise & Jim Messina at Wolf Trap

Oct. 20-22: “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Capital One Hall

Oct. 21: Dark Star Orchestra at The Anthem

Oct. 21: Kathleen Madigan at Warner Theatre

Oct. 21: Brian Stokes Mitchell at Strathmore

Oct. 21: Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees at Capital One Arena

Oct. 22: NSO Family Concert: “Halloween Spooktacular” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 22: Harbor Halloween at National Harbor

Oct. 23: Depeche Mode at Capital One Arena

Oct. 24: Lucinda Williams at Capital One Hall

Oct. 24-29: “The Wiz” at National Theatre

Oct. 24-Jan. 7: “Ragtime” at Signature Theatre

Oct. 25-26: Max Weinberg at Wolf Trap

Oct. 25-26: Dom Dolla at Echostage

Oct. 25-29: Virginia Film Festival

Oct. 25-Dec. 4: “Fat Ham” at Studio Theatre

Oct. 26-28: “JFK: The Last Speech” with Phylicia Rashad at Kennedy Center

Oct. 26-28: Washington Ballet’s “Such Sweet Thunder” at Warner Theatre

Oct. 26-28: Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin at Warner Theatre

Oct. 26-Nov. 19: “Confederates” at Mosaic Theater

Oct. 27: “Pain Hustlers” on Netflix

Oct. 28: National Celebration of Hip Hop at Nats Park

Oct. 28: Lady A at The Anthem

Oct. 28: Robert Klein at Rams Head Annapolis

Oct. 28: Tracy Morgan at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Oct. 28: “Nightmare on M Street” Bar Crawl in Dupont Circle

Oct. 28-Nov. 13: Washington National Opera’s “Grounded” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 29: “A Producer Conversation with Timbaland” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 29: Kesha at The Anthem

Oct. 30: Tamar Braxton at The Fillmore

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews October entertainment (Part 2)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.