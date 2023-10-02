Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ concert film with new trailer

Beyoncé, who wrapped up her tour in Kansas City, released a trailer for the film, "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," which will debut in theaters on Dec. 1.

(CNN) — Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” is coming to theaters.

The “Break My Soul” singer, who wrapped up her tour in in Kansas City on Sunday, released a trailer for the film, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.” The project will debut in theaters on Dec. 1.

According to an official synopsis for the film, “It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé says in the trailer. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged.”

The trailer also shows images of Beyoncé’s family and features clips of her daughter Blue Ivy joining her onstage.

Tickets for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” are available now.

