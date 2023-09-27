Oceans Calling Festival returns to rock the boardwalk a year after rain delay

The Oceans Calling Festival is finally happening this weekend in Ocean City, Maryland, after it was supposed to premiere last fall but was canceled due to Hurricane Ian.

Now, the Oceans Calling Festival is finally happening this weekend in Ocean City, Maryland.

“I think the excitement from the last concert is still fresh in everyone’s mind,” city manager Terry McGean told WTOP last November.

Thirty artists will rock three stages at the southern end of the Ocean City Boardwalk for a three-day music festival on Friday, Sept. 29, Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

Here’s the star-studded lineup:

Friday, Sept. 29

Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, Slightly Stoopid, Third Eye Blind, Michael Franti & Spearhead, O.A.R, Declan McKenna, Peach Pit, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Devon Gilfillian, Michigander and Calder Allen

Saturday, Sept. 30

John Mayer, Incubus, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Dispatch, Jimmy Eat World, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Matt and Kim, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Gin Blossoms, White Reaper, The New Respects, Virginia Coalition and Pup Punk

Sunday, Oct. 1

The Lumineers, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads, Fitz & The Tantrums, Grace Potter, The Wallflowers, The Driver Era, G. Love & Special Sauce, Robert Randolph Band, Alo, Joe P, Patrick Martin with a special set by O.A.R. and Friends.

There will also be cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag hosted by Jason Biggs. You can also enjoy the amusement park with Jolly Roger at the Pier inside the festival grounds.

General Admission (GA) starts at $135 for one day or $300 for all three days.

GA+, VIP and Platinum packages are also available at a higher cost.

Find ticket information here.

