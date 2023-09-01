Janelle Monáe, Jonas Brothers headline September entertainment

The end of summer and the beginning of fall is a prime time for fun local events. Behold, your September Entertainment Guide of fun events around the D.C. area.

September Entertainment Guide

Sept. 1: Adam Ferrara at Bethesda Theatre

Sept. 1-2: Sting at Wolf Trap

Sept. 1-2: Raheem DeVaughn at The Birchmere

Sept. 1-3: D.C. Jazz Festival

Sept. 1-3: Tony Rock at DC Improv

Sept. 1-16: “Sweat” at Keegan Theatre

Sept. 1-17: “The Bridges of Madison County” at Signature Theatre

Sept. 1-24: “Moulin Rouge!” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 1-24: “Ink” at Round House Theatre (co-produced by Olney Theatre)

Sept. 1-Oct. 7: “Monumental Travesties” by Mosaic Theatre

Sept. 1-Oct. 22: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” at Imagination Stage

Sept. 1-Nov. 5: “Sister Act” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Sept. 2: ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd at Merriweather

Sept. 2: 38 Special at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 2: Oh He Dead at 9:30 Club

Sept. 2: Diplo at Echostage

Sept. 3: Lil Baby at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 3: NSO Free Labor Day Concert outside U.S. Capitol

Sept. 4-10: Fairfax City Restaurant Week

Sept. 5-Oct. 8: “Evita” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Sept. 6: Corinne Bailey Rae at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 6: “The Afterparty” Season 2 finale on Apple TV+

Sept. 6-Oct. 22: Cirque du Soleil’s “ECHO” in Tysons

Sept. 7: Arctic Monkeys at Merriweather

Sept. 7-10: James Taylor at Wolf Trap

Sept. 7-Oct. 1: “Bathing in Moonlight” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Sept. 8: Billy Idol at The Anthem

Sept. 8: Leela James at Warner Theatre

Sept. 8: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 8: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” in movie theaters

Sept. 8: “Self Reliance” premieres on Hulu

Sept. 8: Ben Folds “DECLASSIFIED” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 8-10: “Grease with a Side of Mumbo Sauce” at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 8-10: District Improv Festival at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Sept. 9: Bruce Springsteen at Camden Yards

Sept. 9: Robert Glasper at Wolf Trap

Sept. 9: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band at The Hamilton

Sept. 9: George Thorogood at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 9: Rosslyn Jazz Festival

Sept. 10: Papa Roach at Rams Head Baltimore

Sept. 10: Beck & Phoenix at Merriweather

Sept. 10: The Wailers at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 10: Tommy James & The Shondells at Weinberg Center

Sept. 11: Greta Van Fleet at Capital One Arena

Sept. 11-12: Eddie Izzard at Warner Theatre

Sept. 11-Oct. 8: “My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Sept. 12: Senses Fail at Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 12-Oct. 22: “King of the Yees” at Signature Theatre

Sept. 13: Spoon at The Atlantis

Sept. 13: The Walkmen at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 13: The Wailers at Tally Ho Theatre

Sept. 13: Duran Duran at Capital One Arena

Sept. 13: “Rocky: In Concert” with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Merriweather

Sept. 13: “Espejos: Clean” at Studio Theatre

Sept. 13-17: Anne Arundel County Fair

Sept. 14: The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie at Merriweather

Sept. 14: Michelle Branch at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

Sept. 14: Squeeze at Wolf Trap

Sept. 14-15: Spoon at 9:30 Club

Sept. 14-14: Miguel Zenon at Blues Alley

Sept. 14-17: American Songwriters Festival in Annapolis

Sept. 15: Everclear & The Ataris at The Fillmore

Sept. 15: Blondie at Annapolis City Dock

Sept. 15: Pantera at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 15: Colin Jost & Michael Che at DAR Constitution Hall

Sept. 15: Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, Tonic & Fastball at The Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 15: Brett Young at Camden Yards

Sept. 15: Joe Gatto at Capital One Hall

Sept. 15-16: Joshua Bell with NSO at Kennedy Center

Sept. 15-17: Kevin Nealon at DC Comedy Loft

Sept. 15-23: The Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 16: Village at Leesburg’s Pet Festival

Sept. 16: H Street Festival

Sept. 16: Marty Stuart at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

Sept. 16: Cherry Poppin Daddies at State Theatre

Sept. 16: Patti Smith at The Anthem

Sept. 16: Bobby Bones at Warner Theatre

Sept. 16: National Dance Day at Kennedy Center

Sept. 17: Kix at Merriweather

Sept. 17: Becky G at Capital One Hall

Sept. 17: Lisa Ann Walter at Bethesda Theater

Sept. 17: LeAnn Rimes at Annapolis City Dock

Sept. 17: Patty Griffin at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

Sept. 17: Ray LaMontagne at Wolf Trap

Sept. 17: Billy Idol at The Atlantis

Sept. 17: “Yellowstone” network premiere on CBS

Sept. 18: Ariana DeBose headlines “Songs for Hope” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 18: Patty Griffin at The Birchmere

Sept. 19: The Lemonheads at 9:30 Club

Sept. 19: Macklemore at The Anthem

Sept. 19: 50 Cent at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 19: Saliva & Drowning Pool at Rams Head Baltimore

Sept. 20: The Chicks at Merriweather

Sept. 20: Leslie Jones at Sixth & I

Sept. 20: Peter Gabriel at Capital One Arena

Sept. 20: Judy Collins & Madeline Peyroux at Kennedy Center

Sept. 20-24: D.C. Shorts Film Festival

Sept. 21: Ben Schwartz at The Anthem

Sept. 21: Bastille at The Atlantis

Sept. 21: Ben Folds with NSO at Kennedy Center

Sept. 21: Judy Garland Centennial at Strathmore

Sept. 21: Elle King at The Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 21: Toad the Wet Sprocket at Weinberg Center

Sept. 21-24: Gerald Albright at Blues Alley

Sept. 21-Oct. 8: Theatre Washington presents Theatre Week

Sept. 29-Oct. 29: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Adventure Theatre

Sept. 22: Jay Pharoah at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 22: Jo Dee Messina & Tracy Byrd at The Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 22: Russell Dickerson at The Fillmore

Sept. 22: Patton Oswalt at The Birchmere

Sept. 22: Jonas Brothers at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 22: Rick Ross, Monica, Black Alley & Kenny Burns at The Anthem

Sept. 22-Oct. 8: “Into the Woods” by The Arlington Players

Sept. 22-Oct. 15: “Something Moving” at Ford’s Theatre

Sept. 23: Walker Hayes at The Great Frederick Fair

Sept. 23: The Jonas Brothers at Capital One Arena

Sept. 23: Turnpike Troubadours at The Anthem

Sept. 23: Craig Morgan at Capital One Hall

Sept. 23: Dana Carvey at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 23: “The Sopranos” cast at Capital Turnaround

Sept. 23: 10,000 Maniacs at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 23-30: “The Wiz” at The Hippodrome

Sept. 24: Lita Ford at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 24-25: Raphael Saadiq at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 24-25: Janelle Monae at The Anthem

Sept. 26: Wu-Tang Clan at Capital One Arena

Sept. 26: Flogging Molly at The Fillmore

Sept. 26: John Hiatt at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 27: Aerosmith at Capital One Arena

Sept. 27-Oct. 29: “The Brothers Paranormal” at Olney Theatre

Sept. 28: Itzhak Perlman at Strathmore

Sept. 28: SZA at CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 28-30: Martin Sheen & Melissa Fitzgerald’s “Love Letters” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 29: “Fireside Chat with DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 29: “Back to the Yards” at The Yards D.C.

Sept. 29: Bruce Springsteen at Nats Park

Sept. 29: Maggie Rogers at The Atlantis

Sept. 29-30: The Whispers at The Birchmere

Sept. 29-30: “The Price is Right: Live” at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Oceans Calling Music Festival in Ocean City

Sept. 29-Nov. 5: “The Tell-Tale Heart” at Synetic Theater

Sept. 30: “Opera in the Outfied” at Nats Park

Sept. 30: Marshall Crenshaw at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 10: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” concert at National Theatre

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: “All Things Go” Music Festival at Merriweather

