From Pink to Beyoncé: DC entertainment guide for August

The summer is heating up with plenty to do around the nation’s capital.
Time for your August Entertainment Guide of fun events around town:
August Entertainment Guide
Aug. 1: Snoop Dogg at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 1-11: “Nate the Great” at Imagination Stage
Aug. 1-13: “The Play That Goes Wrong” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 1-13: “Fela!” at Olney Theatre Center
Aug. 1-13: “Cyrano de Bergerac” at Synetic Theater
Aug. 1-20: “Escape to Margaritaville” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Aug. 1-27: “Cambodian Rock Band” at Arena Stage
Aug. 1-27: “Fun Home” at Studio Theatre
Aug. 1-Sept. 24: “Moulin Rouge!” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 2: The Chicks at Merriweather Post Pavilion (postponed to Sept. 20)
Aug. 2: Donny Osmond at MGM National Harbor
Aug. 2: Jason Isbell at Wolf Trap
Aug. 2: “Reservation Dogs” Season 3 on Hulu
Aug. 2: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” in movie theaters
Aug. 2: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” streaming on Disney+
Aug. 3: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” streaming on Peacock
Aug. 3: Regina Spektor at Wolf Trap
Aug. 3: “Heartstopper” Season 2 on Netflix
Aug. 3: Oak Ridge Boys at Capital One Hall
Aug. 3-5: Zainab Johnson at DC Comedy Loft
Aug. 4: Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R. at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 4: Sam Smith at Capital One Arena
Aug. 4: Fantastic Negrito at Kennedy Center
Aug. 4: Hilary Hahn plays Brahms with NSO at Wolf Trap
Aug. 4: “Meg 2: The Trench” in movie theaters
Aug. 4-5: Roy Wood Jr. at the DC Improv
Aug. 5: Russell Peters at MGM National Harbor
Aug. 5: Eric Church at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 5: Bush at 9:30 Club
Aug. 5: Lyle Lovett with NSO at Wolf Trap
Aug. 5: WWE “SummerSlam” on Peacock
Aug. 5-6: Beyoncé at FedEx Field
Aug. 6: Jason Mraz at Wolf Trap
Aug. 6: Joan Osborne at The Hamilton
Aug. 6: Bush at The Atlantis
Aug. 7: Pink at Nationals Park
Aug. 7: Deana Carter at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 8: 50 Cent at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 8: “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 on Hulu
Aug. 8-Sept. 17: “The Bridges of Madison County” at Signature Theatre
Aug. 9: Disturbed at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9-14: Queens of the Stone Age at The Anthem
Aug. 10: Jadakiss at Howard Theatre
Aug. 10: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere
Aug. 10-12: “Carrie: The Musical” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Aug. 11: Jon B. at The Birchmere
Aug. 11: Tyler Childers at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 11: LL Cool J at CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 11: “Heart of Stone” on Netflix
Aug. 11: “Broadway Rave” at Union Stage
Aug. 11: Wolf Trap Opera presents Mozart’s “Don Giovanni”
Aug. 11: “The Parent Trap” at The Union Market Drive-In
Aug. 12: Library of Congress hosts National Book Festival
Aug. 12: Hip-Hop Block Party at National Museum of African American History and Culture
Aug. 12: Pentatonix at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12-13: Cyrus Chestnut at Blues Alley
Aug. 13: Tony Woods at the DC Improv
Aug. 13: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Lincoln Theatre
Aug. 14: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at The Atlantis
Aug. 14-19: Ali Wong at Kennedy Center
Aug. 15: Melissa Etheridge at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 15: Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova at The Anthem
Aug. 15-27: “To Kill a Mockingbird” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 16: Fishbone at State Theatre
Aug. 17: Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 Tour at Wolf Trap
Aug. 17: Thievery Corporation at The Atlantis
Aug. 17: Barry Manilow at CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 18: Thievery Corporation at 9:30 Club
Aug. 18: Cracker at The Hamilton
Aug. 18: Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire at Capital One Arena
Aug. 18: “The Adults” opens in movie theaters
Aug. 18: “Strays” opens in movie theaters
Aug. 18: Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 18-Sept. 18: “Pulling Together” art exhibit opens on National Mall
Aug. 18-19: D.C. Black Film Festival
Aug. 19: The Offspring at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 19: John Fogerty of CCR at Wolf Trap
Aug. 19-Sept. 16: “Sweat” at Keegan Theatre
Aug. 21: War at The Birchmere
Aug. 22-23: Kevin James Thornton at DC Comedy Loft
Aug. 23: Steve Earle at The Birchmere
Aug. 24: Jethro Tull at Wolf Trap
Aug. 24: Tommy Davidson at Bethesda Theater
Aug. 24: Whiskey Myers at Pier Six Pavilion
Aug. 25-Nov. 5: “Sister Act” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Aug. 26: Nickelback at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 26: Mary Chapin Carpenter at Wolf Trap
Aug. 26: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Strathmore
Aug. 27: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at The Atlantis
Aug. 27: Train at Wolf Trap
Aug. 28: Gary Clark Jr. at The Atlantis
Aug. 30-Sept. 24: “Ink” at Round House Theatre
Aug. 31: “One Piece” Season 1 on Netflix
Aug. 31: Lil Baby at Capital One Arena
Aug. 31: The Pretenders at The Atlantis
Aug. 31: Smashing Pumpkins at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 31-Sept. 3: Tony Rock at the DC Improv
