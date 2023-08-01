From Pink to Beyoncé: DC entertainment guide for August

The summer is heating up with plenty to do around the nation's capital. Here's a list of them on WTOP's August entertainment guide.

Time for your August Entertainment Guide of fun events around town:

August Entertainment Guide

Aug. 1: Snoop Dogg at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 1-11: “Nate the Great” at Imagination Stage

Aug. 1-13: “The Play That Goes Wrong” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 1-13: “Fela!” at Olney Theatre Center

Aug. 1-13: “Cyrano de Bergerac” at Synetic Theater

Aug. 1-20: “Escape to Margaritaville” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Aug. 1-27: “Cambodian Rock Band” at Arena Stage

Aug. 1-27: “Fun Home” at Studio Theatre

Aug. 1-Sept. 24: “Moulin Rouge!” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 2: The Chicks at Merriweather Post Pavilion (postponed to Sept. 20)

Aug. 2: Donny Osmond at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 2: Jason Isbell at Wolf Trap

Aug. 2: “Reservation Dogs” Season 3 on Hulu

Aug. 2: “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” in movie theaters

Aug. 2: “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” streaming on Disney+

Aug. 3: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” streaming on Peacock

Aug. 3: Regina Spektor at Wolf Trap

Aug. 3: “Heartstopper” Season 2 on Netflix

Aug. 3: Oak Ridge Boys at Capital One Hall

Aug. 3-5: Zainab Johnson at DC Comedy Loft

Aug. 4: Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R. at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 4: Sam Smith at Capital One Arena

Aug. 4: Fantastic Negrito at Kennedy Center

Aug. 4: Hilary Hahn plays Brahms with NSO at Wolf Trap

Aug. 4: “Meg 2: The Trench” in movie theaters

Aug. 4-5: Roy Wood Jr. at the DC Improv

Aug. 5: Russell Peters at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 5: Eric Church at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 5: Bush at 9:30 Club

Aug. 5: Lyle Lovett with NSO at Wolf Trap

Aug. 5: WWE “SummerSlam” on Peacock

Aug. 5-6: Beyoncé at FedEx Field

Aug. 6: Jason Mraz at Wolf Trap

Aug. 6: Joan Osborne at The Hamilton

Aug. 6: Bush at The Atlantis

Aug. 7: Pink at Nationals Park

Aug. 7: Deana Carter at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 8: 50 Cent at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 8: “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 on Hulu

Aug. 8-Sept. 17: “The Bridges of Madison County” at Signature Theatre

Aug. 9: Disturbed at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9-14: Queens of the Stone Age at The Anthem

Aug. 10: Jadakiss at Howard Theatre

Aug. 10: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere

Aug. 10-12: “Carrie: The Musical” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Aug. 11: Jon B. at The Birchmere

Aug. 11: Tyler Childers at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 11: LL Cool J at CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 11: “Heart of Stone” on Netflix

Aug. 11: “Broadway Rave” at Union Stage

Aug. 11: Wolf Trap Opera presents Mozart’s “Don Giovanni”

Aug. 11: “The Parent Trap” at The Union Market Drive-In

Aug. 12: Library of Congress hosts National Book Festival

Aug. 12: Hip-Hop Block Party at National Museum of African American History and Culture

Aug. 12: Pentatonix at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12-13: Cyrus Chestnut at Blues Alley

Aug. 13: Tony Woods at the DC Improv

Aug. 13: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Lincoln Theatre

Aug. 14: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at The Atlantis

Aug. 14-19: Ali Wong at Kennedy Center

Aug. 15: Melissa Etheridge at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 15: Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova at The Anthem

Aug. 15-27: “To Kill a Mockingbird” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 16: Fishbone at State Theatre

Aug. 17: Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 Tour at Wolf Trap

Aug. 17: Thievery Corporation at The Atlantis

Aug. 17: Barry Manilow at CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 18: Thievery Corporation at 9:30 Club

Aug. 18: Cracker at The Hamilton

Aug. 18: Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire at Capital One Arena

Aug. 18: “The Adults” opens in movie theaters

Aug. 18: “Strays” opens in movie theaters

Aug. 18: Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 18-Sept. 18: “Pulling Together” art exhibit opens on National Mall

Aug. 18-19: D.C. Black Film Festival

Aug. 19: The Offspring at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 19: John Fogerty of CCR at Wolf Trap

Aug. 19-Sept. 16: “Sweat” at Keegan Theatre

Aug. 21: War at The Birchmere

Aug. 22-23: Kevin James Thornton at DC Comedy Loft

Aug. 23: Steve Earle at The Birchmere

Aug. 24: Jethro Tull at Wolf Trap

Aug. 24: Tommy Davidson at Bethesda Theater

Aug. 24: Whiskey Myers at Pier Six Pavilion

Aug. 25-Nov. 5: “Sister Act” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Aug. 26: Nickelback at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 26: Mary Chapin Carpenter at Wolf Trap

Aug. 26: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Strathmore

Aug. 27: Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at The Atlantis

Aug. 27: Train at Wolf Trap

Aug. 28: Gary Clark Jr. at The Atlantis

Aug. 30-Sept. 24: “Ink” at Round House Theatre

Aug. 31: “One Piece” Season 1 on Netflix

Aug. 31: Lil Baby at Capital One Arena

Aug. 31: The Pretenders at The Atlantis

Aug. 31: Smashing Pumpkins at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 31-Sept. 3: Tony Rock at the DC Improv

