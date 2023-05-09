JxJ: DC Jewish Film & Music Festival returns with mission to ‘build bridges’

The JxJ D.C. Jewish Film & Music Festival returns this week with events with the goal of building bridges across cultural divides.

Artistic expression is often the best way to build bridges between cultural divides that too often erupt in violence.

Enter the JxJ: D.C. Jewish Film & Music Festival, which returns from May 11 to May 21 at the Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema in Bethesda, Maryland, and the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington D.C. in Dupont Circle, as well as the exciting new location of Cinema Arts Theatres in Fairfax, Virginia.

“We have been around for over 30 years since 1990, so 33 years,” Artistic Director Yael Luttwak told WTOP. “It’s been incredible growth, because now we are in movie theaters all across the DMV. Thousands of folks come and watch movies and enjoy concerts. We’re really lucky because we’re one of the most prestigious Jewish film festivals in North America, so we get hundreds of submissions from filmmakers all across the world.”

Thursday’s opening night kicks off with “June Zero,” directed by Jake Paltrow, brother of Gwyneth Paltrow. “He made this super cool, interesting, fiction film based on true events about the Eichmann trial for people who know that historical story, but it’s a film for anyone who’s interested and wants to see great cinema,” Luttwak said.

Another famous Hollywood sibling arrives on Friday, May 12, as Steven Spielberg’s sister, Nancy Spielberg, screens her timely documentary “Closed Circuit,” followed by a Q&A moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash.

“‘Closed Circuit’ is a brilliant film,” Luttwak said. “It’s about a terrorist attack in Israel, but it’s so unique and human. It’s done through closed-circuit cameras and talking heads, so you get a real story. Of course, this is a harder topic, but it’s something that’s close to all of our hearts, gun violence, and it’s a conversation that we need to have and a film that’s important to show whether you’re in Israel, America or any country.”

You also don’t want to miss “Daryl Davis Presents: Rock’n’Roll & The Jewish Collection” on May 16. “Daryl Davis is pretty much the coolest,” Luttwak said. “He did a concert for us a few months ago which sold out. He’s a legend. Daryl Davis is someone who played with Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley. He is doing this beautiful concert, which is showing the Jewish roots in blues. It also just speaks to the heart of what we do here, which is building bridges.”

It all builds to closing night on May 21, with the sold-out double feature of “Paris Boutique” and “Matchmaking.”

“They’re both romantic comedies,” Luttwak said. “They are fun, illuminating and inspiring. … ‘Paris Boutique’ is like ‘Emily in Paris’ set in Israel. It’s a great, great ride. … ‘Matchmaking’ is, as the title suggests, about matchmaking, in this case, in the ultraorthodox community, so religious people in Israel. It is so funny and also heartfelt.”

Through it all, the festival organizers remember their steadfast mission of healing.

“It is a moment when we’re seeing a huge rise in antisemitic attacks, as well as other hate crimes against other people that are minorities, Asian Americans, Black Americans and Jews,” Luttwak said. “Our work through music and film is to be able to celebrate, in this case, Jewish culture and to build bridges because culture is, honestly I believe, the way that we can, through storytelling, reach hearts and minds and enjoy ourselves as well.”

Tickets are on sale from $30 to $225. To see more events from the festival, visit their website.

