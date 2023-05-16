Adams Morgan Movie Nights return with outdoor comedy flicks every Tuesday

If you hear laughter coming from Adams Morgan in D.C. this summer, it's just an outdoor summer movie tradition: Adams Morgan Movie Nights return to show free movies at the Marie Reed School in Northwest.

Adams Morgan Movie Nights return next week to show free comedies on the soccer field at the Marie Reed School, the bilingual elementary school located at the corner of 18th and California streets in Northwest, D.C.

“I think we’re going on about 10 years,” Executive Director Kristen Barden told WTOP. “We started at the Marie Reed Rec Center, we moved briefly one year to Walter Pierce Park, but we’ve been back at Marie Reed now for a number of years. It works out really well because there is built-in seating in a bleacher format into the hillside.”

Guests can also bring blankets or lawn chairs. Movies screen on Tuesdays a half-hour after sunset.

“We have to wait for the sky to get dark so you can see the big blowup screen,” Barden said.

Here’s the weekly lineup for this summer:

May 23: “This is Spinal Tap” (1984)

“This is Spinal Tap” (1984) May 30: “Coming to America” (1988)

“Coming to America” (1988) June 6: “The Birdcage” (1996) — Pride Week

“The Birdcage” (1996) — Pride Week June 13: “Raising Arizona” (1987)

“Raising Arizona” (1987) June 20: “Bridesmaids” (2011) — People’s Choice

“Bridesmaids” (2011) — People’s Choice June 27: “Shrek” (2001) — Family Night

Pets and alcohol are not permitted, but visitors can grab Brown Bag Movie Meals from local restaurants Baja Tap, The Diner, Duplex Diner, Elfegne Ethiopian, Shibuya Eatery, Soussi Restaurant, Tight Five Pub and Yerevan Cafe.

The first 200 guests will also receive a free cookie from Insomnia Cookies.

Find more information here.

