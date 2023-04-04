‘Imagining the Indian’ documentary says what’s good for the Commanders is good for the Chiefs, Braves

A documentary that argues native mascots should be removed is screening at both The Avalon Theatre and Cinema Arts Theatres in Fairfax, Virginia, this weekend.

The Washington Commanders just completed a name change after protests by Native Americans, so why does the National Football League still allow the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs to do the “Tomahawk Chop?”

The contrast was again on display during baseball’s Opening Weekend in D.C. as the Washington Nationals hosted the Atlanta Braves, whose fans weren’t granted an opportunity to do “The Chop” as they do down in Georgia.

The next day, The Avalon Theatre in Chevy Chase, D.C., hosted a Monday night press screening of the new documentary “Imagining the Indian,” which argues for the removal of all native mascots, names and imagery.

“Remember when Dan Snyder said, ‘Never?’ Well, that didn’t hold true,” Director Aviva Kempner told WTOP. “We have a couple of psychologists in the film that make a direct correlation between demeaning mascots and things on the field that really affect the emotional and psychological profiles of young Native Americans or older ones.”

Kempner will join co-producer, co-writer and ESPN panelist Kevin Blackistone for Q&As after public screenings this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at both The Avalon Theatre and Cinema Arts Theatres in Fairfax, Virginia.

“We started this project with Sam Bardley, who made the 30:30 doc on Len Bias, and his friend Kali McIver back in 2014,” Blackistone told WTOP.” Since 2014, the Washington football team has changed its name, the Cleveland baseball team has changed its name, so there has been change along the way. I can’t take credit for it … but there’s been an increasing groundswell of support on the streets and among fans and allyship with native people.”

The documentary features Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee activist Suzan Harjo, who has led the charge to change the name since the 1970s, as well as others who have fought since the 1940s. Blackistone grew up a fan of the burgundy and gold, but first noticed the protests outside the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1992.

“I came up in a very progressive household which happened to hold season tickets to the Washington football team forever, but this was never really an issue,” Blackistone said. “I didn’t think about it until the 1990s and really begin to study it and understand a connection between Black folks and what we feel is a misappropriation of our culture in greater society and what native people feel is a misappropriation of their culture in greater society.”

Just as he appreciated the fight song changing from “Fight for old Dixie” in the 1930s to “Fight for old D.C.” in the 1960s, he now understood why many Native Americans were offended, particularly white fans performing native chants: “That sort of performance in the stands by fans is really mocking native culture,” Blackistone said.

Team officials defend “Braves” or “Chiefs” as names of pride different from “Indians,” which reflects Christopher Columbus being dead wrong about where he landed, or the most overt example, “R*dsk*ns,” which paired a specific color with the word “skin.” How does Blackistone address these devil’s advocate points of view?

“It’s insulting for a majority of people in this country whose forefathers were out to eradicate or remove native people from this land, which was theirs, to then make a decision to use their likeness,” Blackistone said. “That’s White Supremacy 101. I’m always interested in how racism started. The seed on this continent is the arrival of Europeans and their attempt to erase native people and culture. That is the beginning, then enslaved Africans.”

As for Kempner, she previously directed the documentary “The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg” (1998) about the Detroit Tigers’ Hall of Fame Jewish first baseman who faced antisemitism by choosing not to play on Yom Kippur during a heated pennant race in 1934, then nearly broke Babe Ruth’s then-record of 60 home runs by smashing 58 homers in 1938. Fittingly, Kempner attended Opening Day at Nationals Park against the Braves.

“The most egregious in baseball is Atlanta and The Chop — as Kevin Gover says in the film, ‘Native Americans do not do The Chop. It’s a whole made up thing,'” Kempner said. “For me, it reminds me of like a Hitler rally. … I, who have always made films about antisemitism or countering negative stereotypes about Jews, and Kevin about Blacks, we realized in working with [co-director] Ben West, who is Cheyenne himself, that together we have to counter this.”

She says it’s a more important issue than other Major League Baseball rule changes like adding a pitch clock.

“They’re changing the rules,” Kempner said. “It seems to me they could easily say there shouldn’t be racist names.”

