Wammies honor DMV’s best musicians at Capital Turnaround

The Wammies will honor DMV musicians at the Capital Turnaround in Southeast D.C., this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Wammies (Part 1)

Are you looking for a more localized music celebration after last month’s star-studded Grammys?

The Wammies will honor DMV musicians at the Capital Turnaround in Southeast D.C., this Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The sold-out event is produced by the nonprofit organization The MusicianShip, which took over the ceremony from the Washington Area Music Association in 2019 and held virtual ceremonies during the pandemic.

“This is our second year back in person,” Executive Director & C.E.O. Eric Liley told WTOP. “This year we’re proud to be producing the 35th annual Wammie Music Awards, also known this year as The Hitmakers Ball where music, fashion and culture in the DMV come together.”

Local music fans submitted over 1,000 nominations, after which 20,000 people voted online for the finalists. The MusicianShip will reveal 51 winners throughout the day in pre-show festivities before the actual ceremony hands out 20 awards in person. That includes 15 genre categories and five honorees for creative community service, including a special Lifetime Achievement Award for Sugar Bear and The Hitmakers Awards for MuMu Fresh.

The two-and-a-half-hour show will also feature live performances by DJ D-REX, go-go band EU, Grammy nominee MuMu Fresh, Latin-Rock sensation Perro Sombra, Howard University’s S.H.O.W.T.I.M.E. Marching Band, Rayshun LaMarr from NBC’s “The Voice,” country/Americana duet 3 Exits to Memphis, The MusicianShip’s Washington Youth Choir, hip-hop artist Marc2Ray with trap-operatic soprano Alexandria Chrichlow and guitarist Nessa Dove.

There will also be a special 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop tribute — similar to what you saw at the Grammys — this time locally curated by Beau Young Prince, featuring D.C. rap pioneers Whistle, as well as contemporary artists like Nonchalant, Uptown X.O., Pinky Killacorn, Innanet James and D.C. dancer LOSO accompanied by DJ Reddz.

The afterparty is hosted by Steph Lova and P Stew of The Original Live Squad.

Check out the Spotify playlist of this year’s finalists below:

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Wammies (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.