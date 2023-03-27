Get blasted by paint at ‘Beat the Bomb’ in DC’s Ivy City, where ‘losing is half the fun’

Beat the Bomb is now open in the 10,000-square-foot Hecht Warehouse located in the Ivy City neighborhood of Northeast D.C. It's the third location since launching in Brooklyn in 2018 and expanding to Atlanta in 2022.

Get ready to step into real-life video games where it’s not only “game over” if you lose, you get blasted by paint.

“Beat the Bomb is the world’s craziest team game,” Marketing Director Michon van As told WTOP. “It’s a one-hour challenge where teams of four to six players suit up in hazmat protective gear from head to toe and you advance together through five high-tech, immersive video game rooms.”

The first room is Hack Attack, where teams crack a computer terminal. The second room is Laser Maze, like something out of “Mission Impossible.” The third room is Echo Chamber, a sound pattern game like Simon Says. Finally, the fourth room is Floor Grid, where teams work together to cover different shapes projected on the wall.

The grand finale is the Bomb Room for the challenging Cyberbot game. Teams work together to drive a robot as one player controls the front, another player controls the back, a third player makes it turn right, a fourth player makes it turn left, a fifth player aims and a sixth player shoots various targets — all against a ticking time bomb.

“You have to work together to drive this robot to hit different targets in the amount of time that you’ve earned to be in that room — or else you get blasted by 50 gallons of paint or foam,” van As said. “It’s hitting your body, it’s vibrant, it’s neon, it’s absolutely epic. It doesn’t hurt, don’t worry, nothing is going to get on your clothes.”

People should be aware that only 10% of teams actually “beat the bomb,” but if you manage to pull it off, you will earn “Pro League status,” unlocking exclusive promotions and the ability to enter tournament nights to win $1,000 in prizes.

“Losing is half the fun,” van As said. “If you win, awesome. If you lose, awesome. … It transforms into your team’s personal photo and video booth where all of a sudden there’s music, you’re dancing, you’re taking photos. We send those photos and videos for free right after you finish your mission and tell people to share on social.”

Win or lose, the Bomb Room is surrounded by glass walls, allowing other guests to watch the paint explosion as they wait their turns in the dynamic Game Bay, featuring a lounge area to eat, drink and play 15 arcade games.

Groups require a minimum of four players and a maximum of 12 players.

Tickets are $44.95 per person, or $14.95 for just the Game Bay arcade.

“We dare you,” van As said. “We’re looking forward to meeting you.”

Find more information here.

