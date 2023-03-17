Former One Direction member to perform at White House St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Former One Direction member Niall Horan will kick off the White House's celebration of St. Patrick's Day with a performance of his hit songs.

Although it seems White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doesn’t know of him, ask any 20-something-year-old woman and she’ll give you just the right reaction.

It’s an honour to be invited and represent my country. Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸 https://t.co/iGODUCH4f2 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 16, 2023

Press secretary Jean-Pierre joked, “Niall is a multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter who has toured the globe, including with One Direction. Going to keep my comments to myself on One Direction, I don’t know who they are. Sorry. Many of you, I’m sure, do.”

Horan will perform at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Presentation ceremony on Friday afternoon. The ceremony is closed to the public, but will be televised.

The former boyband member also starts his long-awaited 2023 tour in Boston in May. He is currently in his first season of coaching on “The Voice” singing competition.

The White House will also host Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar for a bilateral meeting and to join in the festivities with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Varadkar, known as the taoiseach, and his partner, Matthew Barrett, will attend a breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Then they will head to the U.S. Capitol for a lunch with congressional leaders and Biden before the two leaders convene.

The meeting with one of the top U.S. allies comes after Biden said he plans to visit both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland this year, the 25th anniversary of the U.S.-brokered Good Friday accord, which helped end sectarian violence that had raged for three decades over the issue of Northern Ireland unifying with Ireland or remaining part of the United Kingdom.

