Tysons hosts ‘Rudolph’s Rockin’ Reindeer Games’ and ‘Holiday Movie Pajama Party’

Are you looking for something fun and festive to do with the family this holiday season? The Boro in Tysons is hosting "Winter Boroland" events over the next two Saturdays.

UPDATE: Rudolph’s Rockin’ Reindeer Games has been postponed due to inclement weather and will now be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

First, enjoy “Rudolph’s Rockin’ Reindeer Games” this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There will be a holiday-themed dance party featuring a live DJ,” Caroline Turner of the Meridian Group told WTOP. “You can move and sing to your favorite seasonal tunes while sipping on hot cocoa, there will be arts and crafts, and lots of photo opportunities.”

Santa Claus will also make a special appearance from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“We are very grateful that he made the trip all the way from the North Pole!” Turner said.

Of course, there will also plenty of activities that put the “games” in “reindeer games.”

“Guests can participate in a special scavenger hunt,” Turner said. “There will be reindeer games like freeze dance, red light green light, and limbo. There will also be a bounce bounce, so we have a lot going on, but it should be really fun.”

Tickets are free for this Saturday, but registration is encouraged on Eventbrite.

Next, you can come back for a “Holiday Movie Pajama Party” on Saturday, Dec. 11.

“We are renting out three movie theaters at our favorite movie theater, ShowPlace ICON,” Turner said. “There will be special private screenings of our favorite holiday classics. … You can roll right out of bed in your favorite PJs and head to the ultra-luxe ShowPlace ICON Theatre, which features heated reclining seats, which is pretty awesome.”

Families can choose between simultaneous screenings of “Arthur Christmas” (2011) at 9:45 a.m., “The Polar Express” (2004) at 10 a.m. or “Elf” (2003) at 10:15 a.m.

“We wanted to select films that would be fun for all ages, holiday favorites that everyone loves,” Turner said. “‘Arthur Christmas’ was one of our first choices, ‘Polar Express’ we played last year and it was really popular, sold out, so we’re bring it back, and ‘Elf’ is a crowd pleaser.”

Tickets are $8 per ticket, but that includes a small popcorn, apple juice, goody bag filled with candy and a photo booth opportunity.

Afterward, head to an after-party for a candy bar, giveaways and themed photo booth.

