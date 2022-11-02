Arena Stage tackles recent Supreme Court abortion decision in ‘My Body No Choice’

Arena Stage is responding to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade with the new show "My Body No Choice" now through Nov. 6.

Much has changed since Arena Stage performed its production of “Roe” in 2017. Just this year, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had legalized abortion in 1973.

“When Roe v. Wade was slashed by the Supreme Court, I was devastated and I thought what can I do? I suddenly realized: a theater piece,” Artistic Director Molly Smith told WTOP. “We went and commissioned eight wonderful female writers to write about choices they either have made about their bodies or are not able to make about their bodies.”

The show features eight monologues by Lee Cataluna, Fatima Dyfan, Lisa Loomer, Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Ruhl, Mary Hall Surface, V (formerly Eve Ensler) and Anonymous.

“Some of the stories are very funny, they’re biting, they’re powerful, they pack a punch, they’re amusing, they’re wild, they’re open-ended, they really tell strong stories,” Smith said. “There is this unexpected range where no one story is anything like the other.”

Smith felt that it was her progressive duty to speak out on such a timely topic.

“It’s frightening in terms of more and more of our rights being taken away,” Smith said. “They won’t stop here. This is the opening salvo. I don’t think anything is safe right now. I don’t think people’s rights are safe. … The moment they made the choice that they did, suddenly women became second-class citizens again. … This puts us right back in 1973.”

Even if you lean conservative in your politics, Smith invites you to come listen.

“All of these stories are complicated,” Smith said. “There’s one story where a women does not agree with abortion. There’s other stories where they agree with the choice over their own body. … It’s complicated. I don’t think people will come in and say, ‘Oh, everything is so black and white here.’ It isn’t at all. It’s as human and as messy as we are.”

Arena Stage will also offer a “whisper room” in the lobby for folks to record their stories.

“Women have often kept their stories secret because of shame, because of blame, because of fear,” Smith said. “This is a time when women need to tell their stories. … This is an opportunity to tell stories that are important for women and to ensure that they’re sitting down after this and telling their story to their friends, families and uncles. Let’s talk.”

Tickets are $18 with 18 performance in honor of the voting age of 18.

