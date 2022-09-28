RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » Entertainment News » The Wharf hosts Oktoberfest…

The Wharf hosts Oktoberfest with polka dancing, stein hoisting and Dachshund Dash

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

September 28, 2022, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Oktoberfest at The Wharf (Part 1)

Get your beer-and-schnitzel taste buds ready and unpack your finest lederhosen or dirndl.

It’s time for Oktoberfest at The Wharf at one of the coolest locations in Southwest D.C.

“We’ve been hosting this particular event for about five years now,” Marketing & Communications Manager Julie Keleti told WTOP. “We’ve been hosting Oktoberfest since we opened and we’re excited to bring it back this year with three full days of celebrations.”

It kicks off Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Transit Pier with “Polka on the Pier.” Professionals at Polka Partei will teach lessons with traditional German dances. Register here.

“Polka is a very famous German dance style, so we’ll have professional dancers on Transit Pier … teaching people how to polka dance to really get the party started for Oktoberfest weekend,” Keleti said. “Polka on the Pier is for everybody. It’s perfect for all ages — even if you don’t know how to polka dance, come down, learn and just have a good time.”

The festivities continue Saturday from 2 p. to 5 p.m. with the 10th annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash (It takes place rain or shine). Watch the speediest dogs compete on a race track at District Pier with proceeds benefiting Rural Dog Rescue. You can watch the action on a jumbotron screen while partying with DJ Oktoberfest and enjoying ice cold Sam Adams Octoberfest beer. Register here.

“We’ll have a race track and over 158 dogs racing,” Keleti said. “All of the dogs will be lined up in different heats. There will be about 10 heats, so you can come out and watch the different dogs race each other. … Whichever dog crosses the finish line first wins our trophy, so it’ll be a great day. Come on and cheer the speediest dogs in D.C.!”

It culminates Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with stein-hoisting competitions to see how long you can hold your beer. You can also enjoy German-inspired fare at various Wharf restaurants, including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Pearl Street Warehouse, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar and Kirwan’s Irish Pub. Register here.

“You’ll be able to test your strength in the stein-hoisting competitions,” Keleti said. “We’ll hand you a stein full of beer and whoever can hold it the longest, straight out, no bent elbows, will win a beer from us. We’ll buy you guys a Sam Adams OctoberFest beer.”

Find more information here.

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Oktoberfest at The Wharf (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Income plays a role in participants’ likeliness to change TSP contributions, FRTIB finds

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Insider threat task force pivoting focus to ‘safeguarding science’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up