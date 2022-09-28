The Wharf hosts Oktoberfest with polka dancing, stein hoisting and Dachshund Dash

Get your beer-and-schnitzel taste buds ready and unpack your finest lederhosen or dirndl. It's time for Oktoberfest at The Wharf

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Oktoberfest at The Wharf (Part 1)

Get your beer-and-schnitzel taste buds ready and unpack your finest lederhosen or dirndl.

It’s time for Oktoberfest at The Wharf at one of the coolest locations in Southwest D.C.

“We’ve been hosting this particular event for about five years now,” Marketing & Communications Manager Julie Keleti told WTOP. “We’ve been hosting Oktoberfest since we opened and we’re excited to bring it back this year with three full days of celebrations.”

It kicks off Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Transit Pier with “Polka on the Pier.” Professionals at Polka Partei will teach lessons with traditional German dances. Register here.

“Polka is a very famous German dance style, so we’ll have professional dancers on Transit Pier … teaching people how to polka dance to really get the party started for Oktoberfest weekend,” Keleti said. “Polka on the Pier is for everybody. It’s perfect for all ages — even if you don’t know how to polka dance, come down, learn and just have a good time.”

The festivities continue Saturday from 2 p. to 5 p.m. with the 10th annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash (It takes place rain or shine). Watch the speediest dogs compete on a race track at District Pier with proceeds benefiting Rural Dog Rescue. You can watch the action on a jumbotron screen while partying with DJ Oktoberfest and enjoying ice cold Sam Adams Octoberfest beer. Register here.

“We’ll have a race track and over 158 dogs racing,” Keleti said. “All of the dogs will be lined up in different heats. There will be about 10 heats, so you can come out and watch the different dogs race each other. … Whichever dog crosses the finish line first wins our trophy, so it’ll be a great day. Come on and cheer the speediest dogs in D.C.!”

It culminates Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with stein-hoisting competitions to see how long you can hold your beer. You can also enjoy German-inspired fare at various Wharf restaurants, including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Pearl Street Warehouse, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar and Kirwan’s Irish Pub. Register here.

“You’ll be able to test your strength in the stein-hoisting competitions,” Keleti said. “We’ll hand you a stein full of beer and whoever can hold it the longest, straight out, no bent elbows, will win a beer from us. We’ll buy you guys a Sam Adams OctoberFest beer.”

Find more information here.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Oktoberfest at The Wharf (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.