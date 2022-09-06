September entertainment guide 2022

A roundup of fun events happening in the D.C. area throughout September.

Hope you had a fun Labor Day weekend! That means summer is giving way to fall.

The weather might cool down, but the fun events are just starting to heat up.

Here’s a roundup of fun events around the D.C. area throughout September:

September Entertainment Guide

Sept. 6-24: “The Outsider” at Keegan Theatre

Sept. 6-25: “Dear Evan Hansen” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 6-Oct. 9: “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre

Sept. 6-Oct. 9: “Hamilton” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 6-Nov. 6: “Ghost” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Sept. 7: Van Morrison at Wolf Trap

Sept. 7: Daddy Yankee at Capital One Arena

Sept. 7-Oct. 2: “Newsies” by Arlington Players

Sept. 8: Dionne Warwick at Warner Theatre

Sept. 8: Kid Cudi at Capital One Arena

Sept. 8: Omah Lay at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 8: Yo-Yo Ma with NSO at Wolf Trap

Sept. 8: Blue Oyster Cult at The Birchmere

Sept. 8: Red Hot Chili Peppers at Nats Park

Sept. 8-9: Lupe Fiasco at Howard Theatre

Sept. 8-11: DC Shorts Film Festival

Sept. 8-11: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley

Sept. 8-Oct. 2: “Revoltosa” at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Sept. 9: Lake Street Dive at The Anthem

Sept. 9: Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at Kennedy Center

Sept. 9: Patty Griffin at Wolf Trap

Sept. 9: Chris Janson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 9: Fishbone at State Theatre in Falls Church

Sept. 9: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 10: Rosslyn Jazz Festival

Sept. 10: Silver Spring Jazz Festival

Sept. 10: Courtney Barnett at Rams Head Baltimore

Sept. 10: David Benoit at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 10: Five Finger Death Punch at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 10: Marcus King at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 10: Hal Sparks in “Save Democracy Tour” at Shakespeare Theatre

Sept. 10: Alexandria Harmonizers present fall showcase

Sept. 10: John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band at The Hamilton

Sept. 11: Judy Collins at The Birchmere

Sept. 11: Al Snow at DC Comedy Loft

Sept. 11: Reckless Kelly at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 11-Oct. 9: “Ain’t No Mo'” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Sept. 12: Florence + The Machine at Capital One Arena

Sept. 12-13: Arlo Parks at 9:30 Club

Sept. 12-Oct. 2: “Host & Guest” at Synetic Theater

Sept. 13: Emmy Awards

Sept. 13: “Clerks III” in movie theaters

Sept. 14: Modern English at The Birchmere

Sept. 14: The Washington Ballet at Wolf Trap

Sept. 14-Oct. 9: “Nine Night” at Round House Theatre

Sept. 15: Amy Schumer at DAR Constitution Hall

Sept. 15: Fantastic Negrito at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 15: Bill Burr at Capital One Arena

Sept. 15-17: National Dance Day at Kennedy Center

Sept. 15: NSO performs Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 16: Cary Elwes presents “The Princess Bride” at Warner Theatre

Sept. 16: Viola Davis stars in “The Woman King” in movie theaters

Sept. 16: Boyz II Men at Wolf Trap

Sept. 16: Amos Lee at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 16: Lucinda Williams at Maryland Hall Annapolis

Sept. 16: Wu-Tang Clan & Nas at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 16-18: Rory Scovel at DC Improv

Sept 16-24: Great Frederick Fair in Frederick, Maryland

Sept. 17: Bruce Hornsby at Workhouse Arts Gala

Sept. 17: Jake Owen at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 17: Willie Nelson leads Outlaw Music Festival at Merriweather

Sept. 17: Jay Pharaoh at 9:30 Club

Sept. 17: Tom Jones at Wolf Trap

Sept. 17: Be’la Dona at City Winery

Sept. 17: Echo & The Bunnymen at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 17: “To Sail Around the Sun” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 18: Mary J. Blige at Capital One Arena

Sept. 19: Canned Heat at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 19: Michelle Branch at 9:30 Club

Sept. 20: Father John Misty at The Anthem

Sept. 20: Pusha T at Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 21: Pet Shop Boys at Merriweather

Sept. 21: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at The Anthem

Sept. 21-23: “Heroes of the Fourth Inning” at Studio Theatre

Sept. 22: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere

Sept. 22-25: Prince George’s County Film Festival at National Harbor

Sept. 22-Oct. 12: AFI Latin American Festival at AFI Silver Theatre

Sept. 23: Wolf Trap Ball

Sept. 23: Tanya Tucker at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 23: Sara Evans at Rams Head Annapolis

Sept. 23: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Sept. 23: Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” premieres on Netflix

Sept. 23-24: Jeff Dunham at Warner Theatre

Sept. 23-24: Mike Epps at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 23-Oct. 16: “The Trip to the Bountiful” at Ford’s Theatre

Sept. 24: Babyface headlines Charm City Music Festival in Baltimore

Sept. 24: Elton John farewell tour at Nats Park

Sept. 24: The Yardbirds at Rams Heads Annapolis

Sept. 24: Maddie & Tae at Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 24: Pat McGee Band at Tally Ho Theater

Sept. 24: Kip Moore at Rams Head Baltimore

Sept. 24-25: “Wheel of Fortune: Live” at The Hall at Live! Casino

Sept. 25: Jenny Lewis at Rams Head Baltimore

Sept. 25: Lil Nas X at The Anthem

Sept. 27: Lizzo at Capital One Arena

Sept. 27: Death Cab for Cutie at The Anthem

Sept. 25: Washington National Opera’s “Opera on the Field” at Audi Field

Sept. 28: Kelsea Ballerini at The Anthem

Sept. 28: Marshall Crenshaw at The Birchmere

Sept. 28-Oct. 2: March on Washington Film Festival

Sept. 28-Oct. 30: “Dance Nation” at Olney Theatre

Sept. 29: Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze at City Winery

Sept. 29: Carly Rae Jepsen at The Anthem

Sept. 29: Sergio Mendes at Strathmore

Sept. 29-Oct. 23: “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci” at Shakespeare Theatre

Sept. 29-Nov. 6: “Once On This Island” at Constellation Theatre

Sept. 30: Neil deGrasse Tyson at Warner Theatre

Sept. 30: Cam at 9:30 Club

Sept. 30: 311 at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Sept. 30: Dru Hill at The Anthem

Sept. 30: Aryana Sayeed at Capital One Hall

Sept. 30-Oct. 17: Flip Circus at Westfield Montgomery Mall

