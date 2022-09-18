Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Home » Entertainment News » La Cosecha at Union…

La Cosecha at Union Market celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Voces Latinas’

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

September 18, 2022, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes ‘Voces Latinas’ at La Cosecha (Part 1)

To help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the nation’s capital, La Cosecha in the Union Market District is hosting “Voces Latinas” now through Oct. 15.

“La Cosecha, which means ”the harvest’ in Spanish, is a contemporary Latin American marketplace in D.C. that celebrates centuries of heritage around these cultures,” EDENS Senior V.P. of Brand & Culture Norma Morales Perez told WTOP.

“We like to call ourselves a culinary embassy … through food, goods and beautiful offerings of our retail partners.”

Some of those marketplace offerings include Venezuelan sweets at Arcay Chocolate, artisanal jewelry and assets at Art TePuay, Panamanian coffee at Cafe Unido; modern Mexican food at Destino, Colombian cuisine at El Cielo, Latin wines at Grand CATA, El Salvadoran street food at La Casita Pupuseria and Latin-American-style hot dogs at Mosaico.

You can also enjoy Brazilian fashion at NOVA BOSSA, sandwiches at Peruvian Brothers, leather goods at Quavaro, cocktails and snacks at Serenata, a masa menu of corn-based dishes at Taqueria Las Gemelas, and juice, toast and breakfast combinations at Zumo.

“You can really experience so many different countries and cultures,” Perez said. “I would encourage anyone to stop and learn the stories of these partners … they all bring their own passions and purpose behind the businesses that they’ve created, so we’re super excited to celebrate with them all month long.”

Also, starting Oct. 1, La Cosecha will be partnering with Gallaudet University to present “Festejamos el arte de los Sordos.” Curated by alumni Leticia Arellano, the exhibition will feature works by deaf artists from Latin American countries.

“There’s something for everyone, whether you want to be hands-on or just taste your way through,” Perez said. “We have music and dance events that include Latin rhythms, salsa and tango, we have family fitness events, including Zumba, we have a ‘Let’s Play’ theater that’s free to the public hosted by Teatro de la Luna, we have DIY classes of painting.”

It all builds to “TECHO Day” on Oct. 15 presented by the youth-led nonprofit TECHO US, which focuses on bringing affordable housing and other resources to areas stricken by poverty in Latin America.

“We’re going to have family activities and music and art,” TECHO Director of Marketing & Communications Ana Testa told WTOP.

“We’re presently in 18 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean and we are active in over 550 communities. The word ‘TECHO’ actually means ‘roof,’ because we believe that everyone deserves a proper home.”

Find more information here.

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes ‘Voces Latinas’ at La Cosecha (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up