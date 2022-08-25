Want to earn $1,000 for binge-watching ‘Full House’?

Insurance agency Choice Mutual is launching the Full House Dream Job campaign, giving one lucky fan $1,000 to binge-watch 10 hours of the show over the course of 24 hours.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Full House' promotion (Part 1)

Next month marks the 35th anniversary of “Full House,” which premiered on Sept. 22, 1987. It’s a bittersweet occasion following the unexpected death of the show’s father figure, Bob Saget, in January.

To mark the occasion, insurance agency Choice Mutual is launching the Full House Dream Job campaign, giving one lucky fan $1,000 to binge-watch 10 hours of the show over the course of 24 hours.

Choice Mutual’s contest is not affiliated with Warner Bros., “Full House” or any of their affiliated parties.

“It had a huge impact on the cultural zeitgeist,” Choice Mutual’s Jonathan Marquez told WTOP. “This is the first anniversary since the passing of Bob Saget earlier this year, so we wanted to celebrate the anniversary and the life and legacy of Bob Saget.”

“The ‘Fuller House’ reboot on Netflix is a testament to the lasting power of these sitcoms,” Marquez added.

Applicants must be U.S. residents at least 18 years old. For extra points, Choice Mutual suggests including a video explaining why you love “Full House.”

Have fun riffing on famous quotes from “Cut it out” to “You got it dude” to “How rude!” Applications close at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The winner will be announced roughly 10 days after the deadline, at which point the binge-watching can begin. There’s no rule on which episodes to watch, so pick your favorite episodes.

“We want to give fans the opportunity to celebrate in the way they want, choosing the episodes that really speak to them,” Marquez said.

The winner will be reimbursed $14.99 for a month of HBO Max in order to watch the episodes. They will also be asked to document their experience re-watching the classic show on social media.

“We want their personality to really shine,” Marquez said. “Just keep it family-friendly, post why they chose the episodes that they chose, and it’s really open from there!”

You can apply by clicking this link.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Full House' promotion (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.