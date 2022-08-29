RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Home » Entertainment News » 'Dear Evan Hansen' comes…

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ comes home to DC at Kennedy Center after origin at Arena Stage

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

August 29, 2022, 12:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Kennedy Center (Part 1)

This week, “Dear Evan Hansen” comes home to the nation’s capital for a run at the Kennedy Center from Aug. 30 to Sept. 25. It originated in Washington D.C. at Arena Stage in 2015 before sweeping Broadway to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“It’s so exciting that we’re getting to come back to D.C.,” Actress Alaina Anderson said.

The story follows awkward teenager Evan Hansen, whose single mom suggests he listen to his therapist and write letters to himself to cope with anxiety. When one of these letters is mistakenly found in the pocket of a suicidal classmate named Connor, it’s falsely interpreted as a suicide note from Connor to Evan as part of a “secret” relationship.

Enjoying the attention, Evan feeds the lie that he and Connor were best friends, wearing his name on his arm cast, while winning the love of Connor’s grieving parents and hip sister Zoe (Anderson). Meantime, a classmate helps him launch The Connor Project to raise money for Connor’s favorite orchard, capturing the imagination of social media.

“Evan at the beginning of the show is just so longing for human connection,” Anderson said. “Anybody who’s been 17 can relate to what a terrible time it can be in life. Desperation makes people do crazy things. He sort of gets caught up in a lie by accident … but as he gets carried away in it, his loneliness leads him to lean more into that.”

Accompanying Steven Levenson’s book are beloved songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the tunes for the movie musicals “La La Land” (2016) and “The Greatest Showman” (2017), this time orchestrated by Alex Lacamoire of “In the Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton” (2016). If that’s not an all-star musical lineup, I don’t know what it is.

“‘You Will Be Found’ really encapsulates the core message of the show that you are not alone, this really beautiful, moving anthem,” Anderson said. “‘Waving Through a Window’ is another one that starts off the show with Evan singing about where he is in life.”

Those “windows” come to symbolize our cell-phone screens with “tons of moving panels on the stage,” Anderson said. “It’s all kinds of things, Tweets and text messages. In the beginning of the show when the audience is filing in, there’s just like a Twitter feed situation going on that will scroll through and you hear all kinds of notification bell sounds.”

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Kennedy Center (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up