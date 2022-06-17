Review: ‘Spiderhead’ combines sci-fi thrills of ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Ex Machina’ on Netflix

Joseph Kosinski has already directed the hit of the summer with "Top Gun: Maverick." His new sci-fi thriller, "Spiderhead," which drops on Netflix Friday, is a thematically thought-provoking but overly familiar addition to the genre of "Black Mirror" and "Ex Machina."

Set in the near future, scientist Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth) runs a remote island prison lab that allows convicts to volunteer as medical subjects to shorten their prison sentences. One inmate, Jeff (Miles Teller), begins to question the reality of his emotions after being tested for drugs that generate instant eloquence, romance and paranoia.

It’s refreshing to see Hemsworth outside of Thor, but it’s double-edged: It works when he plays jocks like in “Rush” (2013), but feels unrealistic that a scientist would be this ripped, even if he does exercise by sparring with his assistant. Oscar Isaac was more believable in “Ex Machina,” but Hemsworth at least lends charm to his addict scientist.

Teller, who burst onto the scene in “Whiplash” (2014) and is having a heck of a year as the lead in the miniseries “The Offer” (2022) and sidekick in “Top Gun: Maverick,” is more believably cast. In “Spiderhead,” he’s admirably self-deprecating, deeming himself a 5/10 on the handsome scale, all the while haunted by the pain of survivor’s guilt.

His character development comes through interactions with fellow inmates — best friend Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”), sex experimenter Heather (Tess Haubrich, “Treadstone”) and tattooed brute Rogan (Nathan Jones, “Mad Max: Fury Road”) — as well as voicemails for the girlfriend he left behind on the outside (BeBe Bettencourt, “Eden”).

Which criminal acts did each inmate commit to land themselves in this prison lab? That’s the juicy mystery of the script, based on George Saunders’ short story “Escape from Spiderhead” and adapted by screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who provide flashes of the humor that they brought to “Zombieland” (2009) and “Deadpool” (2016).

In addition to well-timed flashbacks of the characters’ backstories, the screenplay does a formidable job of peeling back the onion of the lab itself, dropping hints in the names of the various chemicals and planting key information in the letters and numbers on each vial.

Unfortunately, these breadcrumbs build to an ultimate twist that isn’t too shocking in the way that, say, “Chinatown” (1974) reveals a massive conspiracy to control L.A.’s water and power grid amid its sinister family subplot. We won’t spoil the big reveal of “Spiderhead,” but let’s just say that we saw it coming all along.

Kosinski directs with kinetic energy, particularly in flashbacks of partying and cruising. Inside the lab, his voyeurism steals heavily from Alex Garland in “Ex Machina,” from its overall atmosphere of a remote laboratory (shot in Australia during the pandemic) to its “male gaze” commentary on patriarchs watching subjects through glass windows.

He could have reined in excessively long sex scenes that make viewers uncomfortable. Maybe that’s the point, but it seems the director is enjoying it a bit too much. Don’t press play until after you’ve put the kids to bed; “Spiderhead” earns its “R” rating. While the indulgent sex romps belabor the point, the violence is done sparingly with nuanced craft.

In the end, “Spiderhead” clocks in at a brisk hour and 46 minutes, so go for it if you have a Netflix subscription and you like the sci-fi/thriller genre. It might not do anything new, but it poses fascinating questions that humans may soon face. Just know what you’re getting into like the inmates say each time they agree to a new drug drip: “Acknowledge.”