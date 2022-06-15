RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Reduced Russian gas flow is political | Ikea to sell Russian factories | Russia targets depot in western Ukraine, advances in east | Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine
Home » Entertainment News » Netflix gives green light…

Netflix gives green light to ‘Squid Game’ reality show

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

June 15, 2022, 11:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Do you dig the Netflix show “Squid Game?”

The streaming platform gave the green light to a reality TV series called “Squid Game The Challenge,” and it could do wonders for your wallet.

The reality show will feature 456 contestants, the same number of contestants from the fictional show. Contestants will compete in a series of games inspired by the original show in pursuit of what Netflix calls a “life-changing” reward of $4.56 million.

The Netflix original “Squid Game” was renewed for a second season earlier this week. Netflix said “Squid Game” holds the record as its most popular series of all time, with more than 1.65 billion view hours in the less than a month after its September 2021 premiere.

“’Squid Game’ took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of unscripted and documentary series, in a news release.

Riegg added, “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contest.”

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Promotions, mindsets, encouraging environments: 3 workplace improvements for people with disabilities

CYBERCOM surveying DoD machine learning requirements to prioritize future investments

DoD confronting 'Valley of Death,' other innovation bottlenecks

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up