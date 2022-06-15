Netflix gives green light to ‘Squid Game’ reality show

Netflix gave the green light to a reality TV series called "Squid Game The Challenge," and it could do wonders for your wallet.

Do you dig the Netflix show “Squid Game?”

The streaming platform gave the green light to a reality TV series called “Squid Game The Challenge,” and it could do wonders for your wallet.

The reality show will feature 456 contestants, the same number of contestants from the fictional show. Contestants will compete in a series of games inspired by the original show in pursuit of what Netflix calls a “life-changing” reward of $4.56 million.

The Netflix original “Squid Game” was renewed for a second season earlier this week. Netflix said “Squid Game” holds the record as its most popular series of all time, with more than 1.65 billion view hours in the less than a month after its September 2021 premiere.

“’Squid Game’ took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of unscripted and documentary series, in a news release.

Riegg added, “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contest.”