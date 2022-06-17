RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror | French president says he sees signs of 'war crimes' | Russian economic impact
Home » Entertainment News » Caps announcer 'unleashes the…

Caps announcer ‘unleashes the funding’ to fight Alzheimer’s at virtual Voiceapalooza

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

June 17, 2022, 12:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Voiceapalooza (Part 1)

He inspires hockey fans to “rock the red” as the arena announcer for Washington Capitals.

Starting Friday, Wes Johnson hosts the virtual “Voiceapalooza” from June 17 to June 26.

“You sometimes hear me say things like, ‘Capitals goal scored by No. 8 Alex Ovechkin!'” Johnson told WTOP. “Fans, it’s time to head out to Voiceapalooza! We’re going to put down the gloves, drop the gloves on Alzheimer’s! I want you to unleash the FUNDING!'”

Proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

“By 2030, 78 million people will be living with dementia, that means 11 million people in the United States alone,” Johnson said. “It’s not just those suffering from dementia, it’s their families, it’s their caretakers. This disease devastates entire lives. It’s the only disease that I know of that takes someone away from you before it finally takes them away.”

It’s a personal cause for Johnson, whose family has been rocked by the disease.

“It’s touched me personally with my mother, my grandmother and my uncle,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t matter what your age is, it doesn’t matter your gender, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, Alzheimer’s touches everyone. We’ve had enough and we’re fighting back.”

The 10-day virtual event will feature leading voice actors from hit video games.

“Over 100 gamers will stream at the same time,” Johnson said. “Voice actors from games like ‘Elder Scrolls,’ ‘Oblivion,’ ‘Skyrim,’ people from the game ‘Steve’ … Matthew Mercer from ‘Critical Role,’ Jon St. John, the voice of ‘Duke Nukem,’ Ellen McLain from ‘Portal,’ John Patrick Lowrie of ‘Team Fortress 2,’ and Mike Rosson & Jan Johns from ‘Fallout.'”

The lineup will also feature voice actors from popular movies and television.

“We have people from television shows such as ‘The Wire,’ ‘Homicide,’ [‘Veep’], people who have done movies and films,” Johnson said. “This is going to be a smorgasbord of voice actors and stars that you’ll be surprised to have all in one place for one cause.”

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Voiceapalooza (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TMF board leaders outline goals for $100M customer experience investment in agencies

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

Air Force thinking of new ways to handle 'black swan' events in acquisition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up