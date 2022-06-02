Awesome Con returns to Washington Convention Center for cosplay glory

Don't be surprised if you see folks wearing superhero costumes on the Metro this week. Awesome Con hits the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this Friday to Sunday.

“We are heading into our ninth year,” Director of Marketing & Sales Lauren Dabb told WTOP. “It actually would have been our 10th, but because of 2020 we’re still at nine. … We did actually run last year in August of 2021, which we were super grateful for. … We’re back again this year, the show is looking amazing, the guest lineup is absolutely on fire.”

This year’s celebrity guests include your favorite Marvel superheroes.

“We’ve got Kit Harington, who most people know as Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones,’ but he was also in ‘The Eternals,’ so he’s got some Marvel in him,” Dabb said. “We’ve got Hayley Atwell, who was in ‘Captain America,’ she’s also Agent Carter. … Simu Liu, Meng’er [Zhang] and Florian [Munteanu] from ‘Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings.”

You’ll also see famous faces from “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and other fandoms.

“From ‘Star Wars’, we’ve got Anthony Daniels, who’s C-3PO, and Giancarlo Esposito from ‘The Mandalorian,'” Dabb said. “From ‘Star Trek’, we’ve got Wil Wheaton … Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz. … We’ve also got Noah Schnapp from ‘Stranger Things,’ Sylvester McCoy from ‘Doctor Who.’ … and Diane Guerrero, the voice of Isabella from ‘Encanto.'”

You can also expect plenty of celebrities of ’90s nostalgia.

“We’ve got Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick from ‘Sabrina [the Teenage Witch].’ I’m excited for Melissa because of ‘Clarissa Explains It All,'” Dabb said. “We’ve got Amber Benson and Charisma Carpenter from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’ Then we complete that nostalgic grouping with Kel Mitchell from ‘Good Burger’ and ‘All That.'”

As always, you’re encouraged to wear your favorite cosplay costumes.

“Cosplay is such a huge part of the Comic-Con world,” Dabb said. “Tons of people will be dressed in cosplay. We actually have a whole area on the floor called Destination Cosplay. If you are dressed in cosplay, check that area out. They’ll have demos all weekend long, photo shoots by Plus Ultra Entertainment, there will be [a] DJ back there, a super cool area.”

Tickets cost $90 for the entire weekend or $45 to $55 for single-day tickets.

Masks are currently optional indoors.

