The Yards DC hosts Brunch on the Go for bubbly exercise over next 3 Saturdays

Grab a running buddy and get ready to drink some bubbly after some exercise. The Yards D.C. is hosting Brunch on the Go every Saturday for three weeks.

Grab a running buddy and get ready to drink some bubbly after some exercise.

The Yards D.C. is hosting Brunch on the Go every Saturday for three weeks.

“It is a way to exercise and then get to go enjoy a yummy brunch,” marketing director Jill Fredrick told WTOP. If you’re a runner, there’s a five-mile run. If you’re a walker, there’s a two-mile walk. Then you get to come back and enjoy a bubbly brunch.”

Each week features a different restaurant. Saturday, May 7, will feature La Famosa.

“The brunch that they’re offering looks amazing,” Fredrick said. “You’ll get some bread filled with guava and sweet cheese, a Puerto Rican semi-sweet breakfast spread, a seafood salad with shrimp, scallops and octopus, Puerto Rican style rice and beans and their popular breakfast sandwich with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and sliced ribeye.”

Saturday, May 14, will feature Osteria Morini.

“They will be offering a baby kale salad, crostini with prosciutto and cheese, a beef, pork and chicken ragu, and sweet Italian sausage,” Fredrick said. “Then for people with a sweet tooth, you’ll also get some jumbo chocolate-chip cookies.”

Saturday, May 21, will feature Chloe.

“I have had their warm banana bread with caramel sauce before, that is on the brunch menu, so you’ll receive that, it is absolutely delicious,” Fredrick said. “Shaved fennel, kale and green-apple salad. You’ll get fresh riccota with strawberries, honey and grilled house spread, a penne pasta with a pork bolognese and grilled lemongrass chicken.”

Attendees should meet at 10 a.m. at 300 Tingey St. SE, where a guide will lead you in a warm-up, followed by the run or walk, and then a cool-down stretch before sending you off to enjoy the brunch at the featured restaurant.

“The brunch is actually a to-go brunch,” Fredrick said. “When you complete your walk or your run, you’ll receive a certificate that you’ll take over to the restaurant. You can pick it up and enjoy brunch on the sundeck at The Yards or you can take it home, so you have the opportunity to enjoy it however you want after the run or walk.”

Tickets are required and available on Eventbrite. They cost $55 for two people and include food, champagne, two champagne glasses and two branded water bottles.

Listen to our full conversation here.