DC-area group gives orchestral treatment to video game music

Music you might not think of as 'classical' is the focus of one orchestra in our area.

A unique D.C.-area orchestra is looking to bridge some gaps and make classical music more accessible.

The Washington Metropolitan Gamer Symphony Orchestra gives the classical treatment to video game music.

“You can kind of think of us as a very large, very enthusiastic cover band,” said music director Jamin Morden of the 120-member ensemble.

“This is a method for us to bring more classical-sounding music to wider audiences,” he told WTOP’s DMV Download podcast. “We’re simultaneously bringing this symphonic experience to a younger audience, but also bringing a video game music experience to an older one.”

Creating that music goes beyond looking up sheet music online.

“So we have a group of very talented arrangers who will take that music, listen to it and write it down or rearrange it and do other creative things with it.”

The Washington Metropolitan Gamer Symphony Orchestra has a virtual performance Saturday at 3 p.m.

We’re back this Saturday with even more video game music! Join WMGSO and @VirtualVGO for a Virtual Recital at 3 p.m. EDT/Noon PDT on https://t.co/JnkQRHTjld. pic.twitter.com/o2GrQlqkt4 — WMGSO (@WMGSO) May 16, 2022

The orchestra is looking for new members — both musicians and non-musicians — as well.