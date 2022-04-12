RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | German president says he's not wanted in Kyiv | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 12:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. A Family Affair by Robyn Carr – 9780369700964 – (MIRA Books)

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline – 9780525539681 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Lover Arisen by J.R. Ward – 9781982180010 – (Gallery Books)

6. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn – 9780063045118 – (Avon)

7. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn – 9780062424082 – (Avon)

8. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn – 9780062424075 – (Avon)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After six years, OPM has a permanent inspector general

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

With cloud migration, Army learned valuable lessons on standardization, sizing, culture

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up