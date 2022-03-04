Kennedy Center presents performances for families and young audiences

Are you a parent or teacher looking for something fun to do with your children or students? The Kennedy Center…

The Kennedy Center presents a series of Performances for Families & Young Audiences.

“They deserve it,” Director of Music Education Jennifer Bowman told WTOP. “We want to make sure that there are stories that they can relate to. … That’s why there’s such a diverse group of artists involved. … Whether they come with a school, teachers, parents or family members, we want these students to know the Kennedy Center is a place for them.”

The series kicks off with “I Dream of the Moon” & “Xavier’s New Friends” on March 5-6.

“NSO percussionist Scott Christian [presents] this wonderful show,” Bowman said. “It’s a percussion concert featuring music by Keeghan Fountain and Peter Gilbert. There’s going to be projections and beautiful illustrations, so it’s a gentle and wonderful piece for folks to bring their families to and will feature musicians from the University of Maryland.”

Families can also enjoy a concert by “Sweet” Cherie Mitchell-Agurs on March 11-12.

“Sweet Cherie is one of the founding members of the Be’la Dona band,” Bowman said. “We thought it was really important to bring D.C.’s indigenous music to our stage and to family audiences, so she’ll be bringing a little go-go to the family theater.”

After that, Pierce Freelon performs a pair of educational concerts on March 18-20.

“He released an album last year with his mom, who’s a jazz great and Kennedy Center favorite, vocalist Nnenna Freelon, called ‘Black to the Future’ that mixed Afro-futurism, family stories, hip-hop and jazz music,” Brown said. “Then he’s bringing a second performance based on a PBS series called ‘The History of White People in America.'”

After that, the NSO presents the special family concert “Because” on March 20.

“This is one of Mo Willems’ books,” Bowman said. “The story of a little girl who because she went to a concert one day … and all of these adults put together this symphony for her, she was inspired to become a musician and conductor in her own right. It’s a story of inspiration. Mo worked with great composer Jessie Montgomery to create this piece.”

As the calendar turns to April, behold the world premiere of “Beastgirl” on April 7-22.

“This will be in Studio K in the REACH,” Bowman said. “It’s based on a book by Elizabeth Acevedo. It’s a beautiful story about sisters, getting into more of world cultures. This is a story that will span from the Dominican Republic to New York City, so it’s going to be a beautiful story about myths and blessings and birthright. I’m excited for people to see it.”

Next up, the NSO presents the world premiere of “Super Cello!” on April 9-10.

“Imagine a cello player being a superhero; that’s what this show is,” Bowman said. “It’s a collaboration between Scottie Rowell, who works with Teller Productions, a production company in Atlanta, and then our NSO cellist David Teie. … It’s a day in the life of a cellist and there will be puppets, props and lots of music about how a musician can save the day.”

You also don’t want to miss “The Other Side” on April 21-30.

“Jacqueline Woodson is our newest Education Artist in Residence,” Bowman said. “It’s a tale of two girls who begin a friendship across a fence separating their segregated town. It’s going to come alive with Hope Boykin Dance. Hope Boykin is our Artistic Adviser for Dance Education … so to bring these two wonderful artists together, we’re really excited.”

The performances mostly happen at the 300-seat Family Theatre near the Opera House.

“The Kennedy Center is a place for them where they can find things that they can enjoy,” Bowman said. “Hopefully it inspires them to get involved with the arts in the future.”

