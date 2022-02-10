Predicting the Super Bowl Halftime hip-hop set list of Dre, Snoop, Blige, Lamar, Eminem

After years of pop and rock acts, it's time for hip-hop to shine Sunday at the Super Bowl.

WTOP's Jason Fraley predicts the Super Bowl halftime set (Part 1)

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will feature five legends: L.A. natives Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, New York native Mary J. Blige and Detroit native Eminem.

Together, they’ve racked up 43 Grammys with 22 No. 1 Billboard albums.

Which songs might we hear? It’s time to predict the set list!

Halftime shows never feature super deep cuts, so we’re sticking with the hits.

Here’s how I think it will go down:

“California Love” — Dr. Dre

The show will most likely open with “California Love” as the Super Bowl is being held in Los Angeles (giving the Rams home-field advantage). I can’t think of a better way to kick things off than “that bomb beat from Dre,” declaring, “California knows how to party,” followed by “city of Compton” in a nod to his N.W.A. roots of “Straight Outta Compton.”

Here’s hoping Dre dons the “Mad Max” garb like the music video to rap, “Now let me welcome everybody to the Wild Wild West, a state that’s untouchable like Eliot Ness.”

It would be wild if the late Tupac Shakur shows up in a hologram for the second verse (a fan can dream, right?), but they’ll likely cut the song after Dre’s first verse to continue the jam-packed medley.

“The Next Episode” — Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg

Since Dre will already be on stage, I predict Snoop Dogg will come out next for the duet “The Next Episode,” an absolute banger from an album I wore out in high school: “The Chronic 2001.” No song is better for Snoop’s entrance: “La da da da da, it’s the mother f’n D-O-double-G.”

It’s also the perfect geographical song for an L.A. Super Bowl: “What hoods?” “Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood!” They might even tease the crowd by cutting the song right before the “highly” quotable final line: “Hey, hey, hey, hey. Smoke weed everyday.”

Medley: “Nuthin’ But a G Thang,” “Still D.R.E.,” “Gin & Juice” — Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg

Next, we’ll get a Snoop-Dre medley starting with “The Chronic” hit “Nuthin’ But a G Thang” with Snoop’s intro, “One, two, three and to the four, Snoop Doggy Dogg and Dr. Dre is at the door.” Ironically, Snoop raps, “Death Row is the label that pays me,” but he just bought the label. The crowd will nod: “It’s like this and like that and like this and uh, Dre creep to the mic like a vandal.”

That will trigger the catchy piano beat of “Still D.R.E.” (memorably used in “Training Day”) as Dre keeps repeating the world “still” in between Snoop’s unique hook, “I’m representing for the gangsters all across the world (still), hitting them corners in those low-lows girl (still),” before Dre drops, “Taking my time to perfect a beat and I still got love for the streets, it’s the D-R-E.”

The medley will close with something from Snoops’ album “Doggystyle,” most likely “Gin & Juice,” simply so they can sing the famous hook,” Rolling down the street, smoking indo, sipping on gin and juice, laid back with my mind on my money and my money on my mind.” Imagine cars bouncing on hydraulics across the 50-yard-line. It’s too juicy not to include in the set!

“Family Affair” — Mary J. Blige

At this point, it’ll be time to change the flow a little bit. Enter some much needed Girl Power with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul herself Mary J. Blige. No one will ever forget Missy Elliott stealing the show during the 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but now it’s time to oblige Ms. Blige.

She has so many hits to choose from, but I’m guessing she’ll drop “Family Affair.” You may not know it from the title alone, but I promise you’ll know it as soon as the beat drops. The lyrics are perfect for a Super Bowl party: “Let’s get it crunk up on, Have fun up on, up in this dancers. We got ya’ll open, now ya floatin’, so you gots to dance for me. Don’t need no hateration, holleration in this dancers, let’s get it percolatin’, while you’re waiting, so just dance for me.”

“Be Without You” — Mary J. Blige

From here, Blige is certainly entitled to another song. She can’t just get one number while the dudes get multiple tracks! She could possibly do “Real Love,” arguably her most famous overall song, but the vibe doesn’t seem to flow with the previous songs listed in these predictions.

After so many party songs, expect her to slow things down a bit with “Be Without You.” The lyrics are smooth as hell: “Too strong for too long (and I can’t be without you, baby), And I’ll be waiting up until you get home (’cause I can’t sleep without you, baby), Anybody who’s ever loved ya know just what I feel, too hard to fake it, nothing can replace it.”

“Alright” — Kendrick Lamar

Suddenly, the record will start skipping to the catchy ditty: “Da, da, da, da, daaaaa, daaaa, daaaa.” Enter the hottest name in hip-hop today, Mr. Kendrick Lamar declaring, “Alls my life I has to fight, alls my life I, hard times like, yah, bad trips like yah, Nazareth, I’m f’d up homie, you f’d up, but if God got us then we gon’ be all right” — a gritty yet spiritual way to continue the set.

This might be older viewers’ first introduction to Lamar’s music, but I hope they lean in and listen closely to the social commentary: “What you want you, a house? You, a car? 40 acres and a mule? A piano, a guitar?” The album “To Pimp a Butterfly” (2015) ranked No. 19 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Hear a breakdown with former WTOP colleague Marcus Moore.

“HUMBLE” — Kendrick Lamar

From here, Lamar will explore his other albums like “Damn.” (2017), which not only won Best Rap Album at the Grammys, but became the first non-jazz or classical work to earn a Pulitzer Prize for Music. That’s right, the man won a Pulitzer, so if you’re a crotchety old viewer shaking your fist, “Get this rap off my TV,” maybe you should take a cue from Kendrick: Be humble. Sit down.

Young viewers will also benefit from listening to “HUMBLE,” as the poet reminds Millennials to “be humble, sit down,” a much needed antidote to today’s era of look-at-me social media narcissism. Here’s predicting the Super Bowl halftime dancers sit down in chairs around the stage, or if they want to be really subversive, take a knee on the same field that blacklisted Colin Kaepernick.

“The Real Slim Shady” — Eminem

Last but not least comes Eminem, the top-selling artist of the 2000s who was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. “The Real Slim Shady” is the perfect arrival: “Can I have your attention please?” Dancers will all come out dressed like Slim Shady as Eminem raps,” I’m sick of you little girl and boy groups, all you do is annoy me, so I have been sent here to destroy you,” which is exactly what happened to so many Super Bowl halftime pop stars.

“Without Me” — Eminem