‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ rocks the Kennedy Center with symbolic visual Easter eggs

They’re the most beloved and reviled figures in The Bible, sealed with a kiss of betrayal. Now, Jesus and Judas collide in the newest rendition of the 1970 rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Kennedy Center.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at Kennedy Center (Part 1)

Their infamous kiss of betrayal fulfilled a prophecy in the most famous story of The Bible.

Now, Jesus and Judas collide in the newest rendition of the 1970 rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” as the North American tour hits the Kennedy Center now through March 13.

“It’s basically a rock version of ‘The Passion of the Christ,’ so get that into your mind and any possible visualization that you can think, that’s what it is on stage,” Actor Tyce Green (“Project Runway”) told WTOP. “Spoiler alert — but maybe they’ve read the book.”

Green plays the self-righteous Annas, who aligns with high priest Caiaphas in feeling threatened by Jesus of Nazareth. The show explores the last week of Jesus’ life, opening with his disciples arriving in Jerusalem, breaking bread for the Last Supper, betrayed with a kiss by Judas Iscariot, and ultimately dying on the cross in the tragic crucifixion.

“It’s really told from the perspective of Judas,” Green said. “I jokingly refer to the show as The Gospel According to Judas. … The very first number is Judas singing to Jesus going, ‘Whoa, this started off as you being this great guy … but now these people are obsessed with you.’ It’s Judas who drives the narrative of Jesus getting too big for his britches.”

The dual leads have big shoes to fill after Jeff Fenholt and Ben Vereen on Broadway in 1971 and Ted Neeley and Carl Anderson on film in 1973, but they’re up to the task.

“Our Jesus is Aaron LaVigne and Judas is Omar Lopez-Cepero,” Green said. “Aaron was on Broadway in ‘Spider-Man: The Musical.’ Omar was in ‘American Idiot.’ … Amazing.”

Of course, the real stars are Andrew Lloyd Webber (music) and Tim Rice (lyrics).

“There’s a bunch of hits in the show,” Green said. “There’s ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him,’ ‘Heaven on Their Minds,’ ‘Could We Start Again Please, ‘Gethsemane,’ Jesus’ big number. … ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’ … It’s totally sung through. … ‘What’s the Buzz’ happens right at the beginning. ‘Everything’s Alright’ is like 15 minutes into the show.”

Director Timothy Sheader layers the songs with a modern touch to the Biblical visuals.

“I joke that ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ historically has been done in potato sacks, [but ours has] track pants and tennis shoes,” Green said. “The set is giant pillars that go all the way up into the rafters. … When the lights hit the set, you see the vision of a cross in different ways. It’s kind of like the Easter egg. … It’s the most visually spectacular production.”

It all unfolds within the magical halls of the prestigious Kennedy Center.

“People are going to be singing along,” Green said. “They’re coming to relive the memories of growing up with this show and that’s what we’re giving them. We’re coming on stage going, ‘We know you know this. We’re going to give you what you want.'”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at Kennedy Center (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.