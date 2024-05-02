US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley) 2. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s) 3. “A Calamity…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “A Calamity of Souls” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

5. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

7. “Extinction” by Douglas Preston (Forge)

8. “Table for Two” by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “The Familiar” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

10. “The Paris Novel” by Ruth Reichl (Random House)

11. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

12. “Toxic Prey” by John Sanford (Putnam)

13. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

14. “Lost Birds” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

15. “The #1 Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

2. “The Algebra of Wealth” by Scott Galloway (Portfolio)

3. “Love Life” by Matthew Hussey (Harper)

4. “The MeatEater Outdoor Cookbook” by Steven Rinella (Random House)

5. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

6. “An Unfinished Love Story” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

7. “House Rules” by Myquillyn Smith (Reveil)

8. “Love, Mom” by Nicole Saphier (Broadside)

9. “Shakespeare” by Judi Dench (St. Martin’s)

10. “By the Time You Read This” by Kyrst/Simpkins (Forefront)

11. “Knife” by Salman Rushdie (Random House)

12. “The Wide Wide Sea” Hampton Sides (Doubleday)

13. “Mostly What God Does” by Savannah Guthrie (Thomas Nelson)

14. “Gay Science” by Rob Anderson (DK)

15. “Seriously, So Good” by Carissa Stanton (Simon Element)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

2. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Her Soul for Revenge” by Harley Laroux (Kensington)

6. “Vicious” by L.J. Shen (Bloom)

7. “Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book” by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

8. “The Murder Inn” by JPatterson/Fox (Grand Central)

9. “One by One” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Zando)

11. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 22” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

12. “Jujutsu Kaisen: The Official Character Guide” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

13. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

14. “You Shouldn’t Have Come Here” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

15. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

