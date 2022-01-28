CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
John Krasinski spotted filming near White House

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

January 28, 2022, 4:43 PM

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s John Krasinski in D.C.

Eager fans took to Twitter on Friday to share clips of the actor in the District, who was spotted near the White House walking around and filming scenes of the Amazon Prime Video series “Jack Ryan.”

One D.C. resident tweeted that Paramount left a note on her door, saying the company would be shooting scenes of the show — in which Krasinski plays the lead role — in the 400 block of East Capitol Street on Friday afternoon into late evening.

Between takes, another Twitter user snapped a photo of Krasinski speaking with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

