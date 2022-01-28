John Krasinski spotted filming near White House

Eager fans took to Twitter on Friday to share clips of John Krasinski in the District -- he was spotted near the White House walking around and filming scenes of the Amazon Prime Video series "Jack Ryan."

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s John Krasinski in D.C.

Resident busybody journalist stakes out John Krasinski (currently shooting something outside the White House) pic.twitter.com/Qnx9qidQNj — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 28, 2022

One D.C. resident tweeted that Paramount left a note on her door, saying the company would be shooting scenes of the show — in which Krasinski plays the lead role — in the 400 block of East Capitol Street on Friday afternoon into late evening.

Between takes, another Twitter user snapped a photo of Krasinski speaking with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.