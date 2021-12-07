Where’s the closest ‘Nutcracker’ near you?

Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” has become a family tradition each holiday season.
The D.C. area boasts a range of performances from upstarts to elite companies.
Which “Nutcracker” performances are being held closest to your own backyard?
Here’s a roundup from around the area:
‘The Nutcracker’ Around the Area:
Dec. 8-26: The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre in D.C.
Dec. 9-31: Puppet Co. “The Nutcracker” at The Puppet Co. Playhouse in Glen Echo
Dec. 10: The Rockville Civic Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre
Dec. 10-12: Maryland Regional Ballet’s “Nutcracker” at the Weinberg Center in Frederick
Dec. 10-12: Baltimore Symphony’s “Cirque Nutcracker” at Joseph H. Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
Dec. 11: Ballet Chesapeake’s “The Nutcracker” at Towson University
Dec. 11: Ballet NOVA’s “The Nutcracker Petite at Fredgren Theater in Falls Church
Dec. 11-12: “The NutcacKer’s Guide to Getting Unplugged” at GALA Hispanic Theatre in D.C.
Dec. 11-12: “The Nutcracker” with The School at Dance Loft on 14 in D.C.
Dec. 11-12: WMCB & City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown
Dec. 11-19: Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s “The Nutcracker” at Maryland Hall in Annapolis
Dec. 12: “A Cirque Nutcracker” at Strathmore in North Bethesda
Dec. 12: MFA’s “Clara’s Dream” at Riverside Center for Performing Arts in Fredericksburg
Dec. 12: Metropolitan Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” at Montgomery College in Rockville
Dec. 16-18: Manassas Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” at Hylton Performing Arts Center
Dec. 17-18: Ballet Embody’s “Maryland Nutcracker” at Carroll Community College in Westminster
Dec. 17-27: Maryland Youth Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Montgomery College in Rockville
Dec. 18: Equal Rights Nights’ “Nutcracker with a Twist” at Montgomery College in Silver Spring
Dec. 18: “Nutcracker’s Night” at Monroe Street Studio in Herndon
Dec. 18-19: Fairfax Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker” at George Mason University
Dec. 19: Virginia Youth Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Patsy Cline Theatre in Winchester
Dec. 20-22: “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” with Kurtis Blow at Strathmore in North Bethesda