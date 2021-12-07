CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Entertainment News » Where's the closest 'Nutcracker'…

Where’s the closest ‘Nutcracker’ near you?

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

December 7, 2021, 4:11 AM

Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” has become a family tradition each holiday season.

The D.C. area boasts a range of performances from upstarts to elite companies.

Which “Nutcracker” performances are being held closest to your own backyard?

Here’s a roundup from around the area:

‘The Nutcracker’ Around the Area:

Dec. 8-26: The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre in D.C.

Dec. 9-31: Puppet Co. “The Nutcracker” at The Puppet Co. Playhouse in Glen Echo

Dec. 10: The Rockville Civic Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre

Dec. 10-12: Maryland Regional Ballet’s “Nutcracker” at the Weinberg Center in Frederick

Dec. 10-12: Baltimore Symphony’s “Cirque Nutcracker” at Joseph H. Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

Dec. 11: Ballet Chesapeake’s “The Nutcracker” at Towson University

Dec. 11: Ballet NOVA’s “The Nutcracker Petite at Fredgren Theater in Falls Church

Dec. 11-12: “The NutcacKer’s Guide to Getting Unplugged” at GALA Hispanic Theatre in D.C.

Dec. 11-12: “The Nutcracker” with The School at Dance Loft on 14 in D.C.

Dec. 11-12: WMCB & City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at The Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown

Dec. 11-19: Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s “The Nutcracker” at Maryland Hall in Annapolis

Dec. 12: “A Cirque Nutcracker” at Strathmore in North Bethesda

Dec. 12: MFA’s “Clara’s Dream” at Riverside Center for Performing Arts in Fredericksburg

Dec. 12: Metropolitan Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” at Montgomery College in Rockville

Dec. 16-18: Manassas Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” at Hylton Performing Arts Center

Dec. 17-18: Ballet Embody’s “Maryland Nutcracker” at Carroll Community College in Westminster

Dec. 17-27: Maryland Youth Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Montgomery College in Rockville

Dec. 18: Equal Rights Nights’ “Nutcracker with a Twist” at Montgomery College in Silver Spring

Dec. 18: “Nutcracker’s Night” at Monroe Street Studio in Herndon 

Dec. 18-19: Fairfax Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker” at George Mason University

Dec. 19: Virginia Youth Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Patsy Cline Theatre in Winchester

Dec. 20-22: “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” with Kurtis Blow at Strathmore in North Bethesda

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

