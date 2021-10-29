Netflix’s ‘Midnight Mass’ is the best horror show to watch this Halloween weekend

WTOP's Jason Fraley reviews "Midnight Mass" and explains why it should be a must-see series this Halloween.

You might call James Wan the hottest horror filmmaker today, but my money is on Mike Flanagan, who graduated high school in Maryland and studied film at Towson University.

After directing hits for the big screen with “Oculus” (2013) and “Doctor Sleep” (2019), Flanagan found a home at Netflix to adapt a pair of ghost novels into killer miniseries with both “The Haunting of Hill House” (2018) and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (2020).

Now, he delivers an original work with “Midnight Mass,” a seven-episode miniseries of Biblical proportions that starts out as slow-burn suspense, making us think we’re watching an ex-con rehab show like “Rectify” with monsters stalking kids on bikes like “Stranger Things,” only to culminate with the best spiritual existentialism since “The Leftovers.”

Set in the remote community of Crockett Island, a disgraced young man, Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), finishes his prison sentence for manslaughter and returns home to live with his devout mother (Kristin Lehman) and father (Henry Thomas of “E.T.”). They insist that he attend St. Patrick’s Church, but their Bible-thumping does little to persuade the atheist.

His deepest spiritual conversations come with childhood sweetheart Erin Green (Kate Siegel, Flanagan’s wife), now a pregnant schoolteacher. Their discussion about what happens when we die is one of the best monologues in a series filled with them, as Erin describes her vision of heaven and Riley articulates brain synapses firing with memories.

Other standouts include Rahul Kohli as the Muslim Sheriff Hassan, Annabeth Gish as Dr. Sarah Gunning studying exploding vials of blood, Alex Essoe as Sarah’s dementia-suffering mother Mildred, Annarah Cymone as the mayor’s wheelchair-bound daughter Leeza Scarborough, and Robert Longstreet as the foolish town drunk Joe Collie.

As for the antagonist, Samantha Sloyan is sinister as Bev Keane, a controlling church leader who reads Bible verses in school and keeps poison in the supply closet. Her strict nature recalls Louise Fletcher’s Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), while her demonic devotion recalls Billie Whitelaw’s nanny in “The Omen” (1976).

Still, the best performance belongs to Hamish Linklater as charismatic young priest Father Paul Hill, the replacement for beloved Reverend Monsignor John Michael Pruitt, who left on a pilgrimage to the Middle East. At the pulpit, he spits hellfire and brimstone. In private, he speaks cautiously and carries himself like Anthony Perkins as Norman Bates.

His cult of personality is a believable invitation to drink the Kool-Aid. His congregation is swayed by his handsome appearance, charming personality and uncanny ability to dissect their individual crises during Bible studies. He’s a man of the cloth to whom you’d willingly confess anything, even if he himself has more to confess than his churchgoers realize.

To say anything more would be criminal, but one can imagine Flanagan sitting in a pew during communion and dreaming up this twisted concept. Flanagan brilliantly balances the miracles of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s “Ordet” (1955) with the Biblical terror of “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968), placing symbolic clues in the background like paintings on the wall.

While the pacing is old school, the delivery is modern with CGI monsters resembling archangels flying around the island, lurking outside of windows and luring kids into dark buildings. Thankfully, Flanagan picks precise moments to launch out-of-your-seat jump scares, while tightly calibrating his tension for masterful suspense from start to finish.

Episode 1 (“Genesis”) is a slow burn, but stick with Episode 2 (“Psalms”). You’ll be hooked by Episode 3 (“Proverbs”) and mind blown by Episode 4 (“Lamentations”). Episode 5 (“Gospel”) flips “A Place in the Sun” expectations in a rowboat, while all hell breaks loose in Episode 6 (“The Acts of the Apostles”) before ending on a profound note in Episode 7 (“Revelation”).

The fact that each episode is named after a book of the Bible has inspired countless think pieces since the show debuted on Sept. 24. An atheist Vox columnist claimed the show offensively embraces religion, while an Atlantic columnist claimed the exact opposite by calling it a “morally urgent critique of how faith can fuel everyday cruelty and violence.”

The brilliance of “Midnight Mass” is that it doesn’t tell us what to think. The sinners and saints are both heroes and villains at different moments, exposing a realistic flawed humanity. Its thesis is critical of organized religion but not of spiritual belief itself.

Not only is it must-see this Halloween, it’s the best thing the genre has produced in years.