Washington Football Team defensive star Chase Young wins ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Who knew rushing the quarterback was good practice for tackling game shows?

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” on Sunday night on ABC.

The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year joined the “All-Stars” of Demario Davis, Keenan Allen, Matt Judon and Devin White to take on the “Legends” of Willie McGinest, Torrey Smith, Ricky Watters, Deuce McAllister and Vince Wilfork.

“I had the pleasure of meeting you and your family at the NFL Honors. I enjoyed your father. Me and your dad hit it off,” hilarious host Steve Harvey said during introductions.

“Yeah, he’s real cool,” Young replied.

Young’s team of “All-Stars” won the first round with the survey question: “Name a part of the body besides the lips that you might touch during a kiss.” Young answered, “Waist,” which got an “X,” before answering correctly with “Ears.”

The “Legends” won the second round with the question: “Name something a man wears of his mother’s to feel closer to her.”

Former Baltimore Ravens star Torrey Smith correctly answered “Shirt” before incorrectly answering “Hat.”

Young’s team of “All-Stars” bounced back to win the third game with the question: “Name somewhere a man would bring an ugly friend so he looks better for women.”

Young correctly answered “Wedding,” as his teammates won the round.

In the fourth and final round, Young appeared in the buzzer faceoff with the question: “Name something a man might be talking about when he says, ‘That’s hot.'” Young buzzed in the quiet to answer “Girl,” allowing his team to play and win the final round.

As the “All-Stars” celebrated, Young was chosen as one of the two players to represent his team in the final lightning round of “Fast Money,” answering the following:

Name something that has your middle name printed on it: “Birth Certificate” How many bathrooms are in a movie star’s mansion: “10” Name a piece of jewelry that a man might have two of: “Watches” Fill in the blank: Rocky _____: “Balboa” Name somewhere a golfer doesn’t want his ball to land: “Water”

Chase’s answers earned 179 points, meaning his teammate Matt Judon only had to earn 21 points, which he easily got. Thus, the “All-Stars” won $25,000 for their favorite charity.

All in all, it was a good night for Young representing the Washington Football Team.

Are fans of the burgundy and gold excited for Young’s performance on the field?

Survey says: Absolutely.

